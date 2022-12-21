This week we're joined by Lily Hooten of Housefires, the Atlanta worship collective, to talk about their new album House Church Vol. 001. She talks with Emily about how the record came together and where the collective is going from here.In...Listen Now
This week, adventurer Bear Grylls joins us to tell us about The Chosen in the Wild, his new Prime Video series debuting Sunday. He takes the cast into Utah canyons and the Great Basin Desert, and tells us what Jonathan...Listen Now
This week we're joined by Tim Tebow and Kirk Cousins, two of the most recognizable quarterbacks in the game who have both spent years on the same fight. We talk about World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is this...Listen Now
This week, we're joined by Davide Mutendji of Elevation Rhythm, whose new album WASHED just dropped. He tells us about the heart behind the project and how Drake became a surprising inspiration for the worship group.In RELEVANT Buzz, the trailer...Listen Now
This week, we're joined by rapper, apparel label owner and pastor KB, whose new album 'This Cannot Be Sold' is out this week. He talks about why he refuses to package Jesus for marketability and what staying loyal to Christ...Listen Now
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