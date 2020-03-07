How to Embrace Minimalist Living This Spring

The Surprisingly Christian Origins of Friday the 13th and Other Superstitions

Ten TV Shows That Are Great From the First Episode

The RELEVANT Podcast

Episode 967: DeVon Franklin

May 12, 2022

DeVon Franklin is someone Hollywood needs right now. Our conversation with the TV and film producer shows how he's using unexpected methods to encourage believers to be a light in a dark place. Plus, the cast explores a questionable Oreo...

The RELEVANT Podcast

Episode 966: Kel Mitchell

May 9, 2022

Comedian Kel Mitchell joins us to share about his personal faith journey and how he wants to share his story with us, as well as his partnership with World Vision. The cast also jumps into what should come next following...

The RELEVANT Podcast

Episode 965: Christine Caine

May 5, 2022

Christine Caine joins us today to share how to keep up with spiritual disciplines, even — especially — if you don't feel like it. Plus, the cast celebrates Jamie's birthday and discusses some truly insane Slices, like a marketing scheme...

The RELEVANT Podcast

Episode 964: 1K Phew

May 2, 2022

Hip-hop artist 1K Phew joins us today to talk about creating a deeper connection between the Church and culture through music. Also, the cast dives into Elon Musk’s recent investment, a new study that shows young voters are growing increasingly...

The RELEVANT Podcast

Episode 963: Dr. Derwin Gray

April 28, 2022

Today, Dr. Derwin Gray joins us to talk about how Christians can bring justice to the racial divisions in our own churches. Plus, the cast dives into the absurdity of Mr. Beast pranks, the questionable need for a professional baby...

Ryan Reynolds, Seriously

The Next Era of Judah and the Lion
Ryan Reynolds, Seriously
What Shauna Niequist Has Learned So Far
Meet the Next Generation of Christian Hip-Hop
The State of International Justice Work in a Pandemic
Bob Goff: The Power of an Undistracted Life
Six Date Ideas That Literally Don’t Cost Anything

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Absurd Luxury Diaper Stunt Is Actually Raising Money for a Good Cause

Study: Pastors Say ‘Apathy’ Is a Major Challenge Facing American Churches

Study: Just One Week Away From Social Media Significantly Boosts Your Wellbeing

Kendrick Lamar Says His Album Came From Asking ‘God to Speak Through Me’

Kendrick Lamar’s long, long, loooong anticipated album is here. Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers…

Most Christians don’t really consider themselves superstitious. Only 14 percent of Protestants and 15 percent…

“You have to give it a while.” “It really gets good in season two.” “Give…

Does God Need Our Prayers?

My dad was weeping when he called to tell me his best friend had passed…

An Encounter With The Cross

“He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die…

Turn It Up to Twelve: The ‘Spinal Tap’ Sequel Is Really Happening

In 1984, Rob Reiner introduced the world to Spinal Tap, the subject of his This…

Christopher Walken Will Bring More Cowbell to ‘Dune: Part Two’

Early in Dune pre-production, the big flex was the cast. Timothee Chalamet! Zendaya! Oscar Isaac! Josh Brolin! Jason Momoa! Javier Bardem! Dave Bautista! You remember. And now that Denis Villeneuve and the gang are…

Malcolm Gladwell: How I Rediscovered Faith

When I was writing my book David and Goliath, I went to see a woman in Winnipeg by the name of Wilma Derksen. Thirty years before, her teenage daughter, Candace, had disappeared…

Mercy Is a Verb

Jesus taught us, “Be merciful, even as your heavenly Father is merciful” (Luke 6:36). If we’re recipients of divine mercy—not the judgment we deserve— how much more should we show mercy to…

Does Modesty Apply to Men?

The movie Top Gun came out my senior year of high school. I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that my girlfriends and I went crazy over the volleyball scene—shirtless, sweaty guys…

Scientists Have Released the First Ever Photograph of Our Galaxy’s Supermassive Black Hole

At the center of our galaxy, the little corner of the universe we all call home, sits a supermassive black hole — a celestial body so massive that light and time bend…

Does God Need Our Prayers?
Mercy Is a Verb
Beth Moore on How to Handle Your Spiritual Coming-of-Age
Three Ways You Can Love Those Who Think Differently
No One Said Loving Your Neighbor Would Be Easy
Rachel Held Evans: How God Stoops Down to Speak to Us
What Good is God?
The Spiritual Practice of Crying on a Peloton Bike
How to Serve in a Church Without Burning Yourself Out
What the Euphemism for “Christian” In Your Instagram Bio Says About You
True Service Work Can’t Come With a Hidden Agenda
Francis Chan: Are Churches Becoming More Like Gangs?
Can the Church Overcome Polarization?
Why It Matters That Jesus Was Poor
How to Still Trust God if You Feel He Let You Down
How to Pray When You Don’t Know What to Pray
What Shorter Attention Spans Mean for the Church
Why I Go To Church Even When I Don’t Feel Like It
Tim Keller on Jesus’ Death and Resurrection
How to Embrace Minimalist Living This Spring
Malcolm Gladwell: How I Rediscovered Faith
Does Modesty Apply to Men?
What to Do When You Feel Stuck in Life
Yes, Christians Should Be ‘Social Justice Warriors’
What to Do When God Won’t Take Away Your Anxiety
Study: Most Americans Have the Same Faith as Their Moms
How the Church Taught Me to Hate My Body
Shauna Niequist on Practicing Self-Compassion
Four Things The Church Gets Wrong About Sex
Don’t Blame Your Lack of Self Control on What She’s Wearing
Why We Need to Get Rid of ‘Hustle Culture’
When Is It Time to Leave a Friendship Behind?
Your Anxiety is Lying to You
A Higher Purpose?
Making the Most of Your ‘Between Jobs’ Phase
What I Wish I Knew About My Body in My Twenties
One in Four People Recently Quit Their Jobs Because of Mental Health
10 Books Everyone Should Read by 25(ish)
How You Can Really Help Someone Struggling in Mental Health

Chad Michael Murray: ‘I Get Up Every Day and I Put That Spiritual Armor On’
The Definitive Ranking of Workplace Jesus Paintings
The RELEVANT Summer Movie Guide
Everything You Know About the Afterlife Might be Wrong
A Texas Pastor Is Suing Kanye After the Rapper Allegedly Sampled a Sermon Without Permission
An Entire Third Grade Class Received Full-Ride College Scholarships and Where Have We Heard This Before?
What Does a Healthy Friendship Actually Look Like?
Remember the Time Amy Grant Was Doctor Strange’s Girlfriend (Sort of)?
11 Ways to Know You’re on Social Media Too Much
Why You Should Go to Marriage Counseling Before It’s Too Late
Here’s the Enneagram Type of the Most Iconic ‘Adventures in Odyssey’ Characters
Why Christians’ Disney Boycott Will Backfire
James Gunn Is Defending Chris Pratt From ‘Made-Up, Totally False’ Rumors About His Christian Faith
10 Celebrities Elevating the Mental Health Conversation
Just 10 Questions We Still Have About That Nicolas Cage ‘Left Behind’ Movie
The True Stories Behind Five Classic Church Songs
Forget the Work/Life Balance. What We Need Is a Work/Life Rhythm.
You’ve Got to See This Worship Band Guitarist’s Footwork
Yes, Christians Should Be ‘Social Justice Warriors’
A Majority of Workers Say They Would Quit If Jobs Required Them to Return to the Office
Welp, Influencers Are Encouraging Young Viewers to Get Cosmetic Surgeries
A House In Virginia With a Squatter in Basement Sold for $805,000
A Higher Purpose?
The AriZona Iced Tea Founder Won’t Give Into Inflation: ‘Consumers Don’t Need Another Price Increase’
Justin Bieber Is Offering Fans a Month of Free Therapy
Hillsong Worship Team Is Dropping Out of Tour in the Wake of Changes at Megachurch
The True Story of St. Patrick
How Christians Can Lead the Way on the Incarcerated
A Third Way Between War and Pacifism
‘Abbott Elementary’ and ABC Will Sponsor Free Scholastic Book Fairs
Travis Scott Announces Project HEAL in Response to Astroworld Tragedy
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Hold a Fundraiser for Ukraine, Hope to Raise $30 Million
Yes, Gender Equality Is a Church Issue
FBI Arrests TikTok Star After Shoes Seen in Videos Were Connected to Armed Robberies
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Pledge to Match Up to $1 Million in Donations for Ukrainian Refugees
Five Ways to Celebrate Black History Month Year-Round
Remaining Hopeful in the Midst of Bad Headlines
Hank the Tank, the 500-Pound Black Bear Burglar, Escapes Death Thanks to DNA Evidence

How Asian American Christians Can Resist Racialization
What We Know, and What We Don’t, About the Leaked SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Draft Opinion
Harvard Is Establishing a $100 Million Fund to Reckon With Its Own Historical Ties to Slavery
Seven Fast Fashion Brands to Avoid (and Five to Shop at Instead)
The Future of the Climate Fight
Derwin Gray: We Have to Raise the Bar on Racial Justice
The State of International Justice Work in a Pandemic
Yes, the Bible Is a Call to Social Justice
Judge Orders Biden Administration To Resume Policy Of Expelling Unaccompanied Immigrant Minors At The Border
People Have Found a Simple Way to Get Money Directly to Hurting Ukrainians: Book Their Airbnbs
How to Avoid Apathy in a World Overrun by Causes
White Evangelicals Are the Only Religious Group Who Don’t Support a Path to Citizenship
Newark, New Jersey’s Ordinance Prohibiting Feeding the Hungry Is a Violation of Religious Freedom
Iconic Black Feminist and Public Intellectual bell hooks Has Passed Away
So, You Want to Change the World? Start With Your Neighborhood
Danté Stewart: Moving Past Racial Reconciliation
The Churches Working to End Medical Debt
Lisa Sharon Harper: Justice Is at the Heart of the Gospel
What We Get Wrong About Racial Reconciliation
How the Church Can Use Critical Race Theory