Episode 952: Ryan Reynolds
Movie star Ryan Reynolds joins us today! We chat about his adventurous new film 'The Adam Project' and what he's looking forward to next. Plus, the gang talks about the new investigation into TikTok, a Billy Joel-less biopic, what they'd...
Episode 951: Lisa Sharon Harper
Today's episode is a big one! Lisa Sharon Harper joins us, and we talk about how the Church can help the world move forward in racial reconciliation. Plus, it's Cameron and Michael Scott's birthdays, the crew brings Slices, and we...
Episode 950: Shawn Levy
The director of the huge new film 'The Adam Project,' Shawn Levy, joins us today. We discuss his journey with filmmaking, how his friendship with Ryan Reynolds has shaped how he creates movies and more. Plus, the gang tackles the...
Episode 949: Drew and Ellie Holcomb
Drew and Ellie Holcomb join us on this week's episode to talk about discovering a new definition of home, what it's like to be creative together as a couple and why they're grateful to be back on the road. Also,...
Episode 948: Shad
One of our favorite rappers Shad joins us to talk about his latest album and how he's trying to repair the disconnections brought on by modern living. Also, the gang tries to rank America's most sinful states and breaks down...
