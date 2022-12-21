This week we're joined by Michael Cochren, the soul-and-blues frontman of Cochren & Co. He talks about the eight years he spent waiting on an answer from God and why he refuses to say God is good just because things...Listen Now
This week, "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan joins us. He and his wife, Kristin, went from platinum records and world tours to planting a church, and they talk about what was missing in the middle of...Listen Now
This week we're joined by Lily Hooten of Housefires, the Atlanta worship collective, to talk about their new album House Church Vol. 001. She talks with Emily about how the record came together and where the collective is going from here.In...Listen Now
This week, adventurer Bear Grylls joins us to tell us about The Chosen in the Wild, his new Prime Video series debuting Sunday. He takes the cast into Utah canyons and the Great Basin Desert, and tells us what Jonathan...Listen Now
This week we're joined by Tim Tebow and Kirk Cousins, two of the most recognizable quarterbacks in the game who have both spent years on the same fight. We talk about World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is this...Listen Now
Anna Faris went on Chelsea Handler’s podcast this week and mentioned, more or less in…
A group of survivors launched a searchable database of more than 2,700 people publicly accused…
Christian metal band Demon Hunter sued Netflix, Netflix Studios and concert promoter AEG Presents on…
Jalin Turner finished Kauê Fernandes in 39 seconds at UFC 330 in Philadelphia on Saturday,…
Donnie Wahlberg posted a birthday video on Monday, a montage of his last year set…
Malachi Barton just landed the biggest role of his career, and the thing he wants…
Columbia House, the mail-order music club that once convinced millions of people to sign up…
Scottie Scheffler won the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, his first tournament victory since…
Turns out the wait for The Promised Land won’t be biblical. Season 2 is officially…
Wordsplayed is taking a beat from promoting Magic and Bird 2 with Andy Mineo to…