One Key to Finding Love Is Dreaming Bigger Than a ‘Soulmate’

Where Is God in All of This Bad News?

How Patriarchy in the Church Plays a Role in Abuse

The RELEVANT Podcast

Episode 952: Ryan Reynolds

March 21, 2022

Movie star Ryan Reynolds joins us today! We chat about his adventurous new film ‘The Adam Project’ and what he’s looking forward to next. Plus, the gang talks about the new investigation into TikTok, a Billy Joel-less biopic, what they’d...

The RELEVANT Podcast

Episode 951: Lisa Sharon Harper

March 15, 2022

Today’s episode is a big one! Lisa Sharon Harper joins us, and we talk about how the Church can help the world move forward in racial reconciliation. Plus, it’s Cameron and Michael Scott’s birthdays, the crew brings Slices, and we...

Episode 950: Shawn Levy

Episode 950: Shawn Levy

March 11, 2022

The director of the huge new film ‘The Adam Project,’ Shawn Levy, joins us today. We discuss his journey with filmmaking, how his friendship with Ryan Reynolds has shaped how he creates movies and more. Plus, the gang tackles the...

The RELEVANT Podcast

Episode 949: Drew and Ellie Holcomb

March 8, 2022

Drew and Ellie Holcomb join us on this week's episode to talk about discovering a new definition of home, what it's like to be creative together as a couple and why they're grateful to be back on the road. Also,...

Episode 948: Shad

Episode 948: Shad

March 4, 2022

One of our favorite rappers Shad joins us to talk about his latest album and how he's trying to repair the disconnections brought on by modern living. Also, the gang tries to rank America's most sinful states and breaks down...

The Spring Issue
Ryan Reynolds, Seriously

The State of International Justice Work in a Pandemic
The Channing Tatum You Don’t Know
Sober-ish: Why New Generations Are Drinking Less
Brooke Ligertwood is Ready for Anything
The Next Era of Judah and the Lion
Madison Prewett: How to Make the Most of This Season
Scratching God’s Back

Seven Crazy Interesting Things We Learned From Nic Cage’s ‘GQ’ Interview

What Do We Know About the Faith of Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee?

The Afghanistan Hunger Crisis Is a Full Blown Catastrophe

The First Trailer for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Features a New Song from Taylor Swift and Also Alligators

This Clip of Anne Hathaway Absolutely Dominating Kelly Clarkson in Karaoke Is Just Very Charming

The Kelly Clarkson Show just brought on Anne Hathaway to promote her new WeWork series WeCrashed and indulge…

Too many people approach dating with the idea that it’s all about finding “the one.”…

I’m sure you’ve noticed: The news has been overwhelming lately. Another mass shooting. Another hate…

Just Try to ‘Fear Not!’ This Awesome Video of Biblically Accurate Angels

As you may be aware, most angels in the Bible aren’t half-naked cherubs or white bathrobed…

Report: John MacArthur’s Church Defended and Supported a Convicted Child Abuser and Pedophile

Over the last few weeks, the Roys Report has been unpacking the sad, infuriating tale…

Nowhere Else to Go

The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they…

Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Gyllenhaal and Lizzo Are Set to Host ‘SNL’ in April

After a brief break, Saturday Night Live is back in April with three very different guests: comedian Jerrod Carmichael, actor Jake Gyllenhaal and pop star Lizzo, who will be pulling double duty…

Putin Is Using Bible Verses to Defend Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Last Friday, thousands of Russians packed into Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the nation’s annexation of Crimea and hear President Vladimir Putin address the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.…

Kidz Korner: Yo, Kids! This Year’s Oscars Are Gonna Be X-Treme!

Yo, teens! What’s your potion, Frank Ocean? Today, we’re here to rap at you about the Oscars but don’t have a cow, man! We know that most Oscar movies are too long…

How Patriarchy in the Church Plays a Role in Abuse

I have experienced abuse at the hands of multiple perpetrators. One was a romantic partner who led a ministry for my former church. The other was a spiritual leader with a ministry…

Damon Lindelof Will Co-Produce ‘Mrs. Davis,’ About a Nun Who Wages War Against Artificial Intelligence

Well, this sounds interesting. Fans of GLOW and The Hunt will be familiar with Betty Gilpin, who’s been cast as the lead in a new series for Peacock called Mrs. Davis. Deadline reports the show will be “an exploration…

The Myth of the Work/Life Balance

