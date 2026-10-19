Bijan Robinson Stopped to Pray With Falcons Rookie Zachariah Branch After His Second Fumble

Zachariah Branch had already fumbled once when the Falcons gave him another chance to return a kick.

It went the same way. Branch took the kickoff 26 yards, lost the ball late in the third quarter, and the Chicago Bears recovered it. Atlanta was down 28-7. The Bears turned the turnover into a 50-yard field goal.

Then the rookie walked to the sideline. Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke with him and tapped him on the helmet. Branch had slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration.

Then running back Bijan Robinson pulled him aside. The cameras caught the two of them with their heads bowed.

“He’s a rookie,” Robinson said after the game, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. “He needs a leader to be with him in that moment. And for me, it’s important to make sure that he’s alright because in this world that we live in, a lot of worldly things can get into his mind.”

“I just wanted to make sure that he was OK mentally and that his faith is high,” Robinson said. “We prayed together, and I just wanted to make sure that he’s spiritually well. Because for a young guy, that’s the most important thing.”

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Branch is a third-round pick out of USC and Georgia, known for his speed and mostly used as the Falcons’ return man through his first six NFL games. His first fumble came on a punt late in the second quarter with Atlanta down 14-7. Chicago’s Josh Blackwell recovered it, and D’Andre Swift scored on a two-yard run to make it 21-7 at the half.

After the game, Stefanski told reporters Branch is “somebody that we’re going to be counting on,” and called him “a conscientious kid.” He was direct about the fumbles too. “He has to take care of the football; he has done a good job up to date,” Stefanski said. “He will learn from this.”

Atlanta scored its first points in the fourth quarter after a scoreless third, and Branch got back into the offense. He finished with two catches for nine yards, including a two-point conversion from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The comeback fell short, 31-23. The Bears improved to 4-2, and the Falcons dropped to 2-4.

The Falcons are still searching for their first home win of the season. They host the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 25.