Bono Says He Doesn’t Want God Left Out of the Mainstream

Bono is 66 years old and would still like U2 to be at the top of the pop charts. He’s also aware of how that sounds.

“Somebody should throw some cold water over this fella,” he said, in a clip from The New York Times’ interview with U2 for the band’s 50th anniversary. In the clip, titled “What Is the Purpose of U2 Right Now?”, interviewer David Marchese asked Bono and the Edge, “What should U2 be trying to be?”

“I’m jealous when suddenly we’re left out of the pop charts,” he said. “That’s a personality flaw. But actually, deep down, it’s because I don’t want those ideas to be left out of the mainstream, because my favorite artists stormed the mainstream.”

Marchese asked which ideas. “The metaphysical thing, the gospel side of U2,” which Bono said “was only allowed if you were Black in rock ’n’ roll.”

Then, on white people and God: “You can’t be like white people talking God, because generally white people who talk about God make our audience very nervous, you know?”

U2 has been making its audience a little nervous since the band formed in Dublin in 1976. Bono has said the band started out not wanting to be “the band that talks about God,” and then made its second album, 1981’s October, “that spoke of little else.”

RELEVANT This Week The best of RELEVANT, once a week. Faith, culture and the stories worth your time, in one free email. Email * Join 130,000 readers. Unsubscribe anytime. You’re in. Look for RELEVANT This Week in your inbox.

His workaround, which he laid out in the clip, is to put songs of faith and devotion next to songs of doubt, “the Gospel with the blues, which is rock ’n’ roll.”

Then he ran the family tree out loud. “You know, the old cliche, the gospel — the blues had a baby, they named it rock ’n’ roll.” The blues, he said, is “the shouting at God part of this,” and it goes back to the Psalms of David.

“And then you just want to write a song about a girl,” Bono said. “And it took us a while, by the way, just to get to the girl bit.”