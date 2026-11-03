Druski’s Money-Hungry Megachurch Pastor Is Getting His Own Netflix Series, Premiering Dec. 1

The megachurch pastor Druski has been playing for laughs is getting a promotion. Netflix announced a multiyear deal with the comedian on Nov. 2, and the first project is Collect & Praise, a semi-scripted series built around that character. It premieres Dec. 1.

Netflix describes a show where faith comes second to fortune. A money-hungry pastor and his unpredictable deacon scheme their way through scandal, chaos and controversy. Mike Epps plays the deacon.

For Druski, the deal is about scale. In the announcement he said Netflix will give him the resources to build on his comedy and reach “a new global audience,” and his company, 4LIFERS Entertainment, will develop original programming for the service.

Netflix is also licensing three of his existing projects, Coulda Been Love, Coulda Been Daddy and Coulda Been Records Auditions, along with a selection of his skits.

John Derderian, the Netflix VP who oversees Next Gen Content, said Druski “has a gift for building characters that people can’t stop talking about,” and called Collect & Praise “just the beginning.”

He started posting skits on Instagram in 2017 and now has nearly 40 million followers across platforms. Along the way he has been a team captain in the Super Bowl LX flag football game, the youngest host in BET Awards history, a TIME100 Next cover star and the top name on Rolling Stone’s list of the most influential creators, all according to Netflix. He has also been to church on screen before, as a co-star of Praise This, the Peacock church musical, and he has appeared in House Party and Livestream from Hell and in music videos for Drake, Jack Harlow and Lil Yachty. RELEVANT last caught him in December, when he and Timothée Chalamet unexpectedly broke into a Kirk Franklin song. He also presented at the NFL Honors, which Netflix says will stream on the service in 2027.

Netflix posted an announcement video with the news.

Before the series, there is a bigger stage. On Nov. 7, Druski hosts Saturday Night Live, which Netflix says makes him the first digital content creator ever to host the show.

The premiere date, Dec. 1, is also Giving Tuesday.