The day Dustin Nickerson played the Orlando Funny Bone, he started on a red-eye out of San Diego. He landed, slept four or five hours at one of the city’s resort hotels, then got loaded into a van and driven to a youth pastors conference, where he went on right before a very serious speaker.

“You sit in these green rooms and, you know, people are praying and laying hands and, ‘Hey, will you read the Word before I go up?’” Nickerson said. “And I’m just like, ‘Yeah, here I go. You guys ever been to a cross country meet?’ This is what my act is.”

Four hours later, he was onstage at a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday club show, and there wasn’t a single church joke in the set. There usually isn’t.

Nickerson has done The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, tours with his close friend Taylor Tomlinson and just released his third full special, Is That Your Dad?!, on his YouTube channel. Early in his career, Christian comics Jon Crist and Tim Hawkins took him out as an opener, and he thinks he knows why.

“I am a Christian who works clean, but I’ve never been really immersed in church culture,” he said. “I didn’t grow up in it, and I’m from the Pacific Northwest, which is not a churchy area.”

He didn’t set foot in a church until high school. “My parents don’t go and have never gone,” he said. “It was a very outside world to me. It was where I first met homeschoolers.” Fans send him Bible Man memes, and they don’t land. “I don’t know the Bible Man reference,” he said, “but I do know multiple Jars of Clay albums.”

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His wife, Melissa, grew up on the other side of that line. She was raised in church and finished the Awana program. “Anytime I mention a ’90s movie, I know she hasn’t seen it unless it was animated,” he said.

Nickerson eventually worked in a church as a youth pastor, but the act he built sounds like a tired dad complaining about his body, his kids and his minivan. It just happens to be clean, and he doesn’t make much of that.

“I don’t hold any reverence to clean comedy,” he said. “I don’t think that it’s a higher version of the art form or anything like that. I don’t think it’s the only way to do it. I don’t even think it’s the better way to do it. I just think that it’s my preferred way to do it, because when I was a kid, there was stand-up that I could watch with my dad and there was stand-up I couldn’t watch with my dad.”

He remembers both kinds. “I remember an incredibly awkward hour watching Robin Williams with my dad, not knowing that he was a filthy stand-up — a genius, but Robin was so dirty,” he said. “And then I remember watching Foxworthy with my dad and it being a fun hour of hanging out with my dad. So I like creating content like that that families can watch together if they want to.”

Not everyone in the clean-comedy world thinks he qualifies. Some fans think his vasectomy material goes too far. “I want to talk about it. I think it’s funny,” he said. “I’m probably a little closer to that PG-13 vibe, but by comedy standards, I might as well be a Pixar movie.”

He also skips the thing that fills most comedians’ feeds. “I am deeply uninterested in crowd work,” Nickerson said. “And I don’t mean it’s bad. I mean it in the truest sense that I am not interested to hear anything about anybody in that crowd. I think there are reasons that musicians do not ask audiences if they’ve prepared any songs. I am here to see Cage the Elephant’s songs that they’ve been working very hard on for the last 20 years of their career.”

Is That Your Dad?! was taped in February at Wise Guys Comedy Club in Salt Lake City (“I’m very popular with the Mormons,” he said). It was self-produced, shot and edited by the guy who used to make his podcast, and released on his own channel. “It’s not because we didn’t try to get other people to put it out,” he said. “They just said no. So it’s an independent — a mandatory independent project.”

Each hour takes him about two years to build, and by the time one comes out, he has mostly moved on. The set he’s touring now is 85% to 90% different from the special. Still, he doesn’t retire old material the way some of his more famous friends do. “The internet is a toilet. It just flushes every day,” he said.

His family gets a say in what goes into the act. The new special opens with a joke about his son getting bullied at school, and when Nickerson first wrote it, his son wasn’t comfortable hearing his dad tell it onstage. So he shelved it and kept reworking it “until years had passed for him.” It took seven years. His wife Melissa has vetoed a few topics outright.

“There’s just certain stuff where she’s like, ‘I don’t want you talking about that stuff,’ and you go, ‘OK, great,’” he said. “I had you before comedy, and I have every hope and dream and intention of being with you after comedy.”

In 2022, he wrote a book about their marriage, How to Be Married to Melissa. Asked what he’d add now, he said a chapter on perimenopause, which is already working its way into the new hour. Between 65% and 70% of his online followers are women, and he doesn’t shy away from the material. Is That Your Dad?! has seven minutes on Pap smears.

“I’m just in such biological awe of what a woman goes through compared to men,” he said. “Meanwhile, men are like, ‘My T is dropping.’” Melissa, he said, sees an upside. “She’s like, ‘I’m more irritable, you’re less argumentative. Perfect. That’s God’s perfect design for our middle ages.’”

The people that material lands with are starting to find him. In the meet-and-greet line, fans tell him he’s living their lives: teenage daughters, travel volleyball, perimenopause, married at 19. “Or I’m a former youth pastor,” he said. Some ask why there are 30 Seattle Mariners hats in an Orlando comedy club. “My people are finding me all throughout the country,” he said.

He used to bill himself as the world’s most average person, until Nate Bargatze released a special called The Greatest Average American. Nickerson’s merch keeps the spirit anyway: he sells a gray shirt and a hat with nothing on them but the outline of a Honda Odyssey. No name, no tour dates.

“It might be better branding if it is there,” he said, “but it is so much funnier that it’s not there.”

Is That Your Dad?! is streaming on Nickerson’s YouTube channel. Hear our conversation with him on the latest episode of The RELEVANT Podcast.