‘I Enjoyed My Sin’: Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell Tells ‘The Breakfast Club’ Why He Left the Streets for God Anyway

Philip Anthony Mitchell spent his 18th birthday on Rikers Island. The pastor of 2819 Church in Atlanta told the hosts of Wednesday’s The Breakfast Club that he liked the way he was living back then.

One host asked what was hardest to give up, and Mitchell called it a dope question before he answered it.

“I enjoyed my sin,” he said. “I enjoyed the life I was living.” He named the friends, the streets and the recklessness.

“In essence, I had to let go my will for God’s will. It cost me in the beginning. It was painful in the beginning. I shed many tears.”

Asked to introduce himself, Mitchell started in Queens. “I was born right here in the city, from Queens, New York,” he said. His parents were immigrants from Trinidad, and they were believers. “I did not believe what they believe. I saw them reading the Bible, praying, but that stuff made no sense to me.”

At 12, he was selling crack, and by 17 he was robbing people at gunpoint. Legal trouble pushed him out of New York, and he spent roughly another 10 years running the streets in North Carolina.

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By 24 he had a luxury car, a girlfriend and money in the bank. “But I had no peace. I had no joy. I felt very empty.” He said he was suicidal and survived an attempt.

Then his girlfriend walked away from a car crash and put on gospel music, the first he’d ever heard. She paced their apartment with a hand raised, thanking God. “I saw joy. I saw peace,” Mitchell said. “Whatever that was, I wanted that for myself.”

He crawled into the bathroom and started yelling at a God he didn’t believe in. “I thought He was just a name on a page. But God revealed Himself to me in that bathroom.”

He never wanted to be a pastor. Reading Proverbs 3:5-6 on April 14, 2004, he felt called, but he ran from it. “After four years of running, I finally surrendered,” he said, “and God’s been leading me ever since.”

When a host asked about vanity, he said he’d had plenty of it in his first church. “I wanted to be rich. I wanted to be famous. I wanted to be known.”

Once he stopped wanting it, he said, God “gave me everything that I formerly wanted.”

Asked whether he ever tried to make good with the people he hurt, he said, “Sometimes I feel bad about the lives that I ruined. I see the face of the last person I robbed at gunpoint.” The hardest person to forgive is himself, he said, and he still struggles with that.

The show’s longer YouTube clip adds more. A host asked how you know when you’ve done enough to repent, and someone added that they meant a second piece of cake. Mitchell called it one of the most powerful questions he’s been asked.

Before he was a Christian, he said, a former religion left him feeling he could never do enough to please its god. His answer for anyone tired of trying: “You will never do enough to earn love from God.”

He closed the segment by praying for the hosts on air. His new book, Contend, is out now.