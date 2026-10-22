Kick Streamer Togi: ‘Right Now My Faith Is Lukewarm and I Don’t Know Why’

Six months ago, Togi said he spent $300,000 on a bender with his friends and that none of it came close to what his relationship with God gave him. Now he says his faith is lukewarm.

The Kick streamer, who has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, reposted the clip in his newest post with a caption that reads: “This is from about 6 months ago. A nice watch because right now at this moment in time my faith is lukewarm warm and idk why.” The post has more than 52,000 likes and 745 comments.

In the video, filmed in a car, he asks how many more women, drugs and yachts it would take to be happy. He says a lot of people don’t like it when he talks about God, and that no matter how many friends and boats you have, it means nothing without God. “If I have nothing but I have God,” he says, “I have everything that I would ever need.”

Togi’s baptism spread online in late January when he shared images of it after Christian influencer Bryce Crawford baptized him.

