Anthony Ippolito Bet on Himself to Play Young Sylvester Stallone. It’s One of the Best Performances of the Year.

By the time anyone in Hollywood wanted Sylvester Stallone’s boxing script, he and his wife, Sasha, were down to their last $106. Producers Robert Chartoff and Irwin Winkler saw it as a star vehicle for someone like Burt Reynolds or Robert Redford, and they offered the unknown writer $75,000 for it, according to TCM. When he refused, the offer went to $100,000, then $150,000. Stallone’s condition never moved. He would sell Rocky only if he got to play Rocky.

Nearly 50 years later, Anthony Ippolito made his own version of that bet. “No one asked me to audition for this,” he told RELEVANT. “I just heard the project was getting made and really wanted to get into the conversation.” He sees some of himself in Stallone’s story, and he expects other people will too. “Hopefully a lot of people in creative fields feel that way once they see the film and see what he went through.”

It paid off. In I Play Rocky, Peter Farrelly’s film about how Rocky got made, Ippolito gives a stunning performance as a young Stallone, broke and stubborn and still years from fame, and the movie around him is every bit as good. It opened in select theaters Nov. 6 and expands nationwide Nov. 20.

“It’s very tempting in a position like that to go in the other direction and just say thanks for the money,” Ippolito says of Stallone’s choice. “But it’s not what he decided to do. We wouldn’t be sitting here talking about him fifty years later if he went the other way with it.” He calls the money Stallone turned down “a remarkable amount” and the choice “very, very tough.”

The film covers roughly 1972 to 1976: the broke New York years, the drive west, the script Stallone wrote after watching underdog Chuck Wepner go 15 rounds with Muhammad Ali, the standoff over who would star in it and a shoot that nearly came apart. It ends before the world knew who Sylvester Stallone was.

“He’s known for what he became, as a big star,” Ippolito says. “This movie’s about something entirely different. Just stripping all that away and focusing on what he was like before that.”

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To prepare, Ippolito spent a long stretch hunting down footage of Stallone from the early ’70s. “It was tough because he wasn’t a big name at this time,” he says. “But I tried to find whatever I could.”

He also talked with Stallone over Zoom. “It’s incredibly informative, what he was willing to share with me, and I just appreciated his vulnerability,” Ippolito says. “I know it’s not easy to talk about some of this stuff in one’s life. He was in a pretty dark period of time before Rocky got made. So just telling me some of the little details about what that period of time was like was huge.”

Watch our conversation with Ippolito on The RELEVANT Podcast:

In the film, Stallone is living close to the edge, working low-paying jobs between auditions, with a father, played by Matt Dillon, who doesn’t think much of his son’s ambitions. AnnaSophia Robb plays Sasha, who pushes him to use his real name and to start writing. Later, the film follows the shoot itself: a punishing schedule, a director, John G. Avildsen (Jay Duplass), who wants most scenes done in a single take, and producers scrambling to cover a budget shortfall.

Then there was the boxing, which Ippolito had never done. “I had to figure out how to do that,” he says. “It was tricky, but we figured it out.” The work came in small pieces: learning to hit a speed bag, going over fight choreography with Stephan James, who plays Carl Weathers, and building the rest “piece by piece.” Between the fights and the famous training montage, Ippolito says the montage was harder. “We were doing a lot of that stuff in December in Philly, and it was pretty cold,” he says. “The whole crew was kind of battling the elements. Neither was a walk in the park.”

Critics have mostly come away impressed. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an 86 percent score, and the site’s critics consensus singles out Ippolito’s “uncanny embodiment” of Stallone. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman wrote that the film understands how the underdog story on screen echoed the one it took to get Rocky made in the first place.

United Artists finally agreed to let Stallone star, but on a budget of about $1 million, and only after Chartoff and Winkler put up a completion bond to cover any overruns, according to TCM. Stallone took the standard writer’s fee and $20,000 to play the part. “As far as I was concerned, if I didn’t get this part it was the only shot I would ever get,” Stallone said later. “I was willing to do it for nothing.”

“When people saw the original Rocky, they walked out feeling empowered and hopeful, and hopefully they had a fun time in the theater,” Ippolito says. “It’s pretty similar with this one. That’s the goal.”

Rocky won Best Picture. The writer who wouldn’t sell it without himself attached was nominated for best actor and best original screenplay.