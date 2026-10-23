Forrest Frank Announces ‘The Jesus Generation’ Tour Documentary, Coming to Theaters Next Year

Forrest Frank has released the first trailer for The Jesus Generation, a documentary about his record-setting Jesus Generation Tour. Lionsgate will distribute the film, which includes appearances by Rick Rubin, Philip Anthony Mitchell and Sadie Robertson, among others. Forrest posted the teaser to YouTube and Instagram, with a sign-up page for updates at forrestfrank.com.

A director and release date haven’t been announced yet.

The Jesus Generation Tour ran 29 cities from June 1 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to a sold-out finale at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where more than 35,000 people came. More than 519,000 people attended in two months, which makes it the biggest Christian music tour in history.

It also registered outside Christian music. One count named it the biggest arena tour overall.

Pollstar ranked the tour No. 5 on its LIVE75 chart in late June, behind Bad Bunny, BTS, Luke Combs and Iron Maiden, who were all playing stadiums. Pollstar said it was the highest chart position of any artist booked primarily in arenas. Early reported shows averaged about 18,000 tickets a night.

Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania drew 27,365 people on June 15, and GEODIS Park in Nashville drew 23,667 four days later. Tori Kelly, Cory Asbury and The Figs supported the tour.

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Demand was there before the first show. Pollstar reported in December that the tour had already passed 470,000 tickets sold. The growth is steep. His first headline run, the 2024 Child of God Tour, drew 48,246 people over 17 shows. The following year, the Child of God Tour Part 2 drew 214,626 fans to 26 shows. This year’s tour more than doubled that attendance.

The music behind it has been on a similar run. Child of God II debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and logged the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart. “Your Way’s Better” was the No. 1 Hot Christian Song of 2025 and broke into the Hot 100. Forrest has also placed 70 songs on the Hot Christian Songs chart, the most of any artist.

Here is the teaser: