Greta Gerwig’s Narnia Looks Awesome: What We Saw and Heard at the IMAX Preview Event

Netflix released the first trailer for Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew on Tuesday afternoon. A few hours before that, RELEVANT got a first look at the movie at an exclusive IMAX sneak peek event in New York featuring an in-person interview between Stephen Colbert and writer-director Greta Gerwig. What we learned should put a lot of skeptical fans at ease.

Narnia fans had reasons to be nervous. Empire reported in September that Gerwig was approaching the film as a rock opera, with Meryl Streep voicing Aslan, the male lion who stands in for Christ in C.S. Lewis’ story. For people who grew up on these books, that was a lot to take in.

Gerwig explained those choices and why she wanted to begin her Narnia filmmaking with The Magician’s Nephew.

Gerwig grew up on Narnia. “I would not be who I am without these books,” she said. “They created me.”

“I don’t remember a time I didn’t know the books,” she said. “They were read to me before I could read.”

She loved the series so much that when the BBC aired its Narnia television adaptations, Gerwig’s parents, who didn’t have a TV at home, got one just so she could watch them.

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The Narnia series has been, she said, “a part of the DNA of who I knew myself to be.”

And because of that, she said the film project “started from my complete love of these books.” Netflix brought her on before Barbie became a global phenomenon, when Lady Bird and Little Women were her two solo directing credits.

Narnia and Little Women, she said, are “the biggest books in my life.”

Her lifelong devotion to Lewis’ work shaped how she approached The Magician’s Nephew. And reading his memoir Surprised by Joy changed how she saw the story.

“I realized how much C.S. Lewis put his own story into The Magician’s Nephew,” she said. “He lost his own mother. And the intimacy Lewis had with the material drew me in.”

In the book, Digory Kirke’s mother is dying, and Aslan sends him home with an apple from Narnia for her. Lewis was nine when his own mother died of cancer.

While writing the script, Gerwig went to Oxford and Cambridge, trying “to align myself with where Lewis’ soul was.”

Colbert asked how Lewis’ faith connected with her own work. “Faith has been a thread through all of my work,” she said. “Lady Bird was born from my experience growing up in Catholic school. For me, film and faith have always gone hand in hand.”

Which brings us back to Aslan. Colbert didn’t directly ask about Streep, and Aslan doesn’t speak in the trailer. But someone involved with the film who has seen it and asked not to be named told RELEVANT that Aslan is clearly male. The voice, that person said, comes across as Aslan, not Streep. And considering Gerwig referred to Aslan as “he” throughout the conversation, no, the beloved character is not being re-gendered. So we can put that rumor to rest.

Gerwig also talked about the world she built around him. The Magician’s Nephew is an epic story that follows the creation of Narnia, but she wanted to keep Digory at the center of it.

“It’s always this way for me with movies,” she said. “It’s all about character. In vast worlds, the story can also be about what’s in a boy’s heart. It can be vast and it can be small.”

Music is a key part of that world: After all, in The Magician’s Nephew Aslan sings Narnia into existence. In Netflix’s announcement, Gerwig described “the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life.”

Her musical choices for the film are bold, and from what we saw, they work. Gerwig said she met with Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to get permission to use “Stairway to Heaven” in the film. They granted it. To her, the song directly connects to the Narnia story: a path toward heaven, with things on either side trying to pull you off it.

The film’s score is by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who worked with her on Barbie. They started earlier in preproduction than usual, she said, because setting the music first helped her design the world.

Before the preview event, the rock-opera approach and Streep’s casting had dominated the conversation about The Magician’s Nephew. But after hearing Gerwig talk about the material, and her vision for the film, we trust her with it. Colbert, who has seen the film, opened the conversation by telling her, “I was so moved not only by the story, but the scope of the film. It was emotionally overwhelming.”

Lewis’ family is on board, too. In an Oct. 6 statement, the families of his stepsons, David and Douglas Gresham, said they had “personally witnessed her sincere passion for the Narnia series” during their visit to the set in London.

So why start with The Magician’s Nephew instead of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe? Gerwig said she had seen a note from Lewis in which he favored people beginning with Narnia’s creation rather than following book publication order. So, she did.

For anyone who needs a refresher, The Magician’s Nephew, published in 1955, tells how Narnia is created through two children, Digory and Polly, who travel between worlds. Gerwig’s is the first film adaptation of the book. The cast includes David McKenna as Digory, Beatrice Campbell as Polly, Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew, Emma Mackey as Jadis, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds and Meryl Streep, with Seamus McGarvey as director of photography. The series has sold more than 120 million copies.

Gerwig says Narnia created her. IMAX sneak previews begin Feb. 10, 2027, ahead of the Feb. 12 theatrical release. The film arrives on Netflix April 2.