Joel Smallbone and the Brother He Drifted From Just Made a Movie About Brothers at War

At one point, Joel Smallbone and his brother Ben went their separate ways. “You could argue we ended up on our own sort of opposite sides of life’s battlefield,” Smallbone says. What brought them back together was a movie about the same thing.

“I remember saying, wouldn’t it be fascinating if two brothers who’ve had ideological differences and creative differences came back together behind the camera to tell a story about two brothers that end up on opposite sides of a literal war?”

That movie is Drummer Boy, a Revolutionary War Christmas musical that opened in theaters Nov. 6. Joel and Ben co-directed it, and Joel plays Jeremiah Clem. The cast includes Ioan Gruffudd and Melora Hardin (Jan from The Office).

It took a while. Smallbone, who sings in for KING + COUNTRY with his brother Luke, pitched it to Lionsgate on March 10, 2020, and, by his account, the studio nearly greenlit it.

“And then March the 13th happened and the world shut down,” he says. Unsung Hero came first and the musical waited. Someone eventually reminded him 2026 is America’s 250th birthday. “Well, maybe it was just always meant to be now.”

The Movie That Wrote Him

“Do you write the movie or does the movie write you?” Smallbone asks. “There’s never been a movie that’s written me more than Drummer Boy.”

RELEVANT This Week The best of RELEVANT, once a week. Faith, culture and the stories worth your time, in one free email. Email * Join 130,000 readers. Unsubscribe anytime. You’re in. Look for RELEVANT This Week in your inbox.

He lists the evidence. “We came up with this rendition of ‘The Little Drummer Boy’ at the beginning of our career. We’re called for KING + COUNTRY, which is a British mantra. We wore these revolutionary-type uniforms for many years. I’m in a band with my brother. This is a movie about brothers on opposite sides of the battlefield. I’m a musician. It’s a musical. You just see all of these breadcrumbs.”

When he got stuck on the lead character, a director asked him who he was. “I’ve got a rescuer complex,” he says. “A bit of a savior complex. And so I just wrote all of it into the film.”

Unsung Hero was literally about his family, so it’s fair to ask why this one feels more like him. His answer is allegory.

“Jesus was the allegory guy,” Smallbone says. “He made up stories for a living, you know? I see myself more in it because it’s all allegorical about our life, and America, and me being an immigrant and in a mixed marriage, and brothers on other sides of the battlefield.”

A Musical for People Who Hate Musicals

“I need to clear up something to the musical haters,” he says. About 30 minutes of the film are musical moments, “very personal expressions of heartache or love or loss.” He calls it “Hamilton meets The Patriot meets Pride and Prejudice.”

His rule for when a character should sing is simple. “The best musicals put language to things that you couldn’t express through dialogue. The worst musicals just sing the whole time. And I’m like, just stop. That’s not life.”

His example is Chris Martin writing “Fix You” after Gwyneth Paltrow’s father died. “You have to express yourself in grief, in pain, and a lot of times it comes through music.”

The same logic runs through the film. One character, an enslaved woman, sings her way through being stuck. “She’s stuck and she’s enslaved and she needs to sing about it to understand it better,” he says.

Two Brothers Behind the Camera

The shoot gave the co-directing brothers plenty of challenges to overcome. The last day of filming was the big argument between Jeremiah and Emmaline on a hillside, in 40 mph winds.

“She’s in this dress, almost getting blown off the hillside,” Smallbone says. “We were like, I don’t know if we’re gonna use any of this.” The wind made the cut. “The tragedy of the bad weather actually created a third layer to the scene.”

The argument matters to the story. Jeremiah, Smallbone says, is “not practicing what he’s preached.” His father taught him “no boy or girl or slave or free, because all in one in Christ are we,” an echo of Galatians 3:28. Jeremiah is “chasing, basically, imperialism and hierarchy and climbing the ladder by who he’s gonna marry.”

Heat was the opposite problem. On a day he puts at 87 degrees, the Irish cast and crew, who spend winter swimming in a rocky ocean, wilted. “You would have thought we were in New Mexico, or Las Vegas on a hot summer,” he says. “A couple of people were hospitalized.”

Drummer Boy had company on the Irish shoot. Smallbone played a villain in a small role in Young Washington, a film about the young George Washington made there, and he’s at peace with the overlap. He points to something Rick Rubin says: “Don’t be upset if that idea that you thought of comes to life through someone else’s vision. It’s not that they stole your idea, it’s that the time had come for the idea.”

Young Washington paid off for him, too. He kept the red British uniform, he says, and “they let me run onto the sets outside of filming, and they let me borrow one of their featured extras” to shoot a sizzle reel that “ended up helping get Drummer Boy funded.” He wandered the island in character and apologized to anyone who gave him a look. “I’d go, ‘Hey, I’m really sorry. I’m Australian. I’m not even from England.’”

Forgiveness is the theme he says he’s proudest of in the film. “What does it mean to be forgiven by God? What does it mean to forgive yourself? What does it mean to forgive others?” Smallbone asks. “You can’t have freedom without forgiveness.”

It was personal for the Smallbones, too. He and Ben had to find their way back to each other before they could make a movie about it. “It was really Drummer Boy when it came back around,” he says, “and we started talking again.”