Kevin McCallister is coming home again.

A new Home Alone is in early development at Disney with Macaulay Culkin attached, Variety reports. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are shaping the script with Culkin and will produce through their Point Grey banner. Disney declined to comment, and plot details and casting are still under wraps.

According to Deadline, the project started with Culkin himself. Over the summer, he pitched Disney film chief David Greenbaum on a sequel told from the point of view of an older Kevin who is now a father, someone who survived being abandoned and fending off burglars as a kid and now has kids of his own.

Culkin is already back as a grown-up Kevin in McDonald’s new Home Alone holiday ads, and the 1990 original is back in the Nielsen streaming top 10 this week with 177 million minutes viewed on Disney+.

It would be the first Home Alone with Culkin since 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The franchise kept going without him: a 1997 third film that arrived to much less acclaim, two made-for-TV sequels and 2021’s Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+. The first two films, directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, made a combined $836.3 million worldwide. There’s no word yet on whether Columbus is involved.

Rogen and Goldberg have a horror comedy to direct for Universal first, so this one won’t be in theaters by next Christmas. Until then, the original is streaming on Disney+.