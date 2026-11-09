The Edge Wrote an ‘Elf’ Sequel. Nobody Knows Why It Never Got Made.

Somewhere out there may be a finished sequel to Elf with The Edge’s name on it. That is the claim Andy Richter made on Obsessed: The Podcast, which says the U2 guitarist wrote a full screenplay for Elf 2.

Richter, who had a small role in the 2003 film, said someone reached out to the movie’s producer, Shauna Robertson, to tell her The Edge had written a sequel and wanted to talk to her about it. He called it the weirdest story and said the script was apparently fully written.

“There is an Edge-penned Elf 2 out there,” he said.

The meeting never happened. Robertson was willing to take it, Richter said, and then the whole thing petered out. He did not say when the approach was made or what the story is about, and everything known about the script so far comes from his retelling of a call Robertson received.

Hear Richter tell it:

Fans have asked for an Elf sequel for more than two decades. One came close in 2013, before Will Ferrell decided not to return as Buddy. Richter said on the same podcast that a sequel would cost far more now than the original did, because Ferrell and director Jon Favreau have since become some of the biggest names in Hollywood and neither of them got a cut of the original’s back end.

The Edge has a Christmas record of his own. U2 recorded “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” in 1987, and it is still a fixture of holiday playlists. Whether his Elf script includes a version of that, or a song from the band, is anyone’s guess.