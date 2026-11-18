Jeremy Latcham does not officially start running DC Studios until Dec. 1, and a good chunk of the internet has already decided how his tenure ends.

What set off the reaction was a clip from a July interview that started circulating as soon as the news broke. In it, Latcham talks about growing up in the Church of the Nazarene, a tradition so strict, he said, that it did not allow movies. It was his pastor who first showed him Top Gun anyway. He drifted from his faith and came back to it after he became a father.

“When we were making the first Marvel movies, I’d always be like, ‘I don’t know if my grandma would like that,'” Latcham said, according to The Tab. “That became a guiding light of, like, as we were developing the movies, I just had this sense of, ‘I don’t know if my grandma would like that.’ And that became the stand-in for, ‘Is this going to work for regular people that are outside of the bubble of Hollywood? What does this say for a regular family?'”

He said the bit became a running joke at Marvel, where colleagues would say his grandparents would not like a gag and it needed to go. He also remembered his grandmother calling after Iron Man came out in 2008 to tell him her pastor had preached on Tony Stark’s redemption.

“That was kind of a guiding light for how we made stuff in those early days of Marvel,” he said. “[We] wanted to connect and feel redemptive and feel hopeful and feel like it had something to say that was meaningful.”

That was enough for a lot of DC fans to assume the worst, especially for the franchise’s R-rated corner. “The new face of DC we are cooked. RIP Peacemaker and anything rated R,” one fan wrote on X, sharing the clip, even though Latcham hasn’t announced any plan to make DC more family friendly or more explicitly Christian.

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The new face of DC we are cooked. RIP Peacemaker and anything rated R https://t.co/W50CYpfBeO — Rj Wubs (@Rjwubby) November 9, 2026

Skydance, which now owns Warner Bros. Discovery, announced Nov. 9 that Latcham will take over as president and chief creative officer of DC Studios, replacing James Gunn and Peter Safran after four years as co-CEOs. Gunn called his time in charge “trying” in a statement and said he is “incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking.” He and Safran will stay creatively involved with some DC projects, including Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow.

Latcham joined Marvel Studios in 2004, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe existed, and rose to senior vice president of production and development. His credits include Iron Man, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He worked with Gunn on Guardians. After leaving Marvel in 2017, he started his own company and produced Bad Times at the El Royale and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Gunn and Safran ran DC with unusual independence. Latcham will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, who co-chair Skydance’s film group. Whatever happens to Peacemaker, it will be Skydance’s call as much as his.

The films Latcham made with his grandma in mind include Iron Man, the movie that launched the most successful franchise in film history, and Guardians of the Galaxy, which made James Gunn a blockbuster director in the first place.

He starts Dec. 1. Peacemaker’s fate is still unannounced.