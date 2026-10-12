After Security Threat, Ella Langley Won’t ‘Live in Fear,’ and Says Jesus Is Why

Ella Langley made opposite calls on back-to-back nights. Friday, she canceled her Tulsa show over a security threat. Saturday, she played Lubbock and told the crowd why.

“If it wasn’t for Him, I would have canceled this show tonight,” Langley said at United Supermarkets Arena. “But I felt this calling and this tug in my chest saying, ‘It’s okay. We are safe. We can do this show.’ And I decided to do it because of Him right there, that’s the only reason.”

Start with Tulsa. She called it off hours before showtime. The Oct. 9 show at the BOK Center was called off “due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team,” Langley wrote in a statement. She said the decision came “under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team.”

Tulsa police say they swept the arena with K-9 units, a bomb team, patrol officers and venue security and found nothing. They told her staff there was “no credible threat.” She canceled anyway. A local station reported the threat was a false bomb call.

In Lubbock, Langley, 27, didn’t second-guess it. “I was put in charge of a decision for 15,000 people and I decided to make the decision that I could live with the rest of my life,” she said. “Because a concert’s not worth a human life. It’s not. So I would have made yesterday’s decision 10 billion times over. And I’d do it tomorrow and I’d do it the next day.”

She said she nearly canceled Lubbock too. Then she told the crowd what she puts above the show, the threat and the tour.

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“The most important thing in this life is that you wake up every day and feel like, ‘You know what, I’m good today. I am so grateful to have woken up today,’” Langley said. “The most important thing in this life, No. 1, is your relationship with Jesus Christ.”

And she’s not changing course. “I’m not gonna live in fear,” she said. “This is my calling and … I’m gonna continue doing it. Nobody is gonna talk me out of it or scare me out of it.”

The “Choosin’ Texas” singer is in the middle of her Dandelion Tour, which runs through the end of the month. Tulsa ticket holders will get refund details later. Next up: two nights in Los Angeles.