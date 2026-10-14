Cameron Winter’s New Album Keeps Circling the Question of God

Carnegie Hall usually hears orchestras and recitals. Geese frontman Cameron Winter, one of the youngest artists to ever headline it, sat down at a piano and spent part of his performance insisting that God is real. Then he added, in case anyone thought it was a bit, that he isn’t kidding.

That’s the closing stretch of “$0,” on his solo album Live at Carnegie Hall. It’s 12 songs, one piano and one voice, recorded live to an 8-track tape machine. A concert film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson premiered at the New York Film Festival.

Listen, nobody’s saying Cameron Winter made a Christian album. He made something harder to file, but God keeps wandering into it.

“Emperor XIII in Shades” drops three lines about Jesus into an otherwise ordinary run of days: what happened to him is too bad, and Winter doesn’t like it. “Cancer of the Skull” mentions praying to a pirate’s maniac religion. “Nina + Field of Cops” calls someone “Lord.” And the closer, “Vines,” says he’s no longer young and no longer Godless, which is a lot to put on the way out.

A warning for anyone shuffling this on a streaming service: if you land on “If You Turn Back Now” mid-song, you’ll hear that the devil lives in heaven, but it’s a breakup song. The devil is the person pulling him back, the one who’ll argue and beg him to stay while he insists he belongs to the one who gave him away. Anyone who’s been through a bad breakup will recognize the “theology.”

Winter isn’t helping us pin it down. He’s joked that his antidepressant, Wellbutrin, has been “a gift from God,” and a critical listen to the album will hear him swinging between agnosticism and belief.

The rooms seem to take it seriously, though. At a February show at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Auckland, the crowd was silent and devout, and the venue banned alcohol, communion wine included.

Listen to Live at Carnegie Hall here: