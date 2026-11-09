Dashboard Confessional Is Taking Its ‘MTV Unplugged’ Set on the Road for the 25th Anniversary

The most famous night in Dashboard Confessional’s history is going back on tour. The band announced a 15-date North American run celebrating the 25th anniversary of its 2002 MTV Unplugged performance, starting March 12 in Chicago at The Salt Shed and ending April 3 at The Masonic in San Francisco.

Chris Carrabba said he wants the shows to carry the spirit of that night. He called the original performance a pivotal and unifying moment for the band and its fans, and said he will play the band arrangements from the original Unplugged set. He has recently played small solo acoustic shows in Nashville, New York and Los Angeles, and said the energy in those rooms is what he wants to bring to bigger venues.

The recording that came out of the MTV session, MTV Unplugged 2.0, was released Dec. 17, 2002 on Vagrant Records as a CD and DVD package and was the band’s first live album. It reworked songs from The Swiss Army Romance and The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most, and “Screaming Infidelities” was its single.

The dates: Chicago (Mar. 12), Minneapolis (Mar. 13, The Fillmore), Toronto (Mar. 15, Massey Hall), Brooklyn (Mar. 17, Brooklyn Paramount), Boston (Mar. 19, MGM Music Hall at Fenway), Washington, D.C. (Mar. 20, The Anthem), Philadelphia (Mar. 21, The Fillmore), Atlanta (Mar. 23, Tabernacle), Nashville (Mar. 24, The Pinnacle), Austin (Mar. 26, United Heritage Hall), Dallas (Mar. 27, South Side Ballroom), Denver (Mar. 29, Mission Ballroom), Phoenix (Mar. 31, Celebrity Theatre), Los Angeles (Apr. 1, Hollywood Palladium) and San Francisco (Apr. 3). Tickets go on sale Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Dashboard Confessional is also booked to open for Hilary Duff on her 2027 Lucky Me Tour, which starts in October.