‘I Need a Little Gravy on My God’: Kirk Franklin’s New Double Album Is His Answer to 33 Years of Critics

Kirk Franklin’s new album I Am What I Am, his first double album, is out Oct. 30, and he says it is partly an answer to the people who have been questioning his choices for decades. At a listening party in Atlanta, he joked about the whole idea: “I need a little gravy on my God.”

The album has 14 songs across two discs, seven studio recordings on the first and seven recorded live on the second. It is Franklin’s 14th studio album, according to the Associated Press, which reports that he is tired of defending his musical decisions. He told the AP he prayed with Chris Brown and Usher before a concert because they asked him to, a moment that drew criticism on social media. “We as believers sometimes become judge and jury,” he said.

He also stands by working with GloRilla, whose music is explicit, on the single “This Time.” The song extended his record to 10 No. 1s on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart, the AP reports. “You start trying to play in other people’s sandboxes, it is going to come with scrutiny,” Franklin said. At the listening party he put it more plainly: “I’ve been trying to explain myself for the last 33 years. This felt like the right opportunity to let people know that I listen and I hear everything that is being said. I am aware. This is my humanity.”

Jelly Roll opens the record on “Free Me Tonight,” a spoken-word track the AP says nods to Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.” Franklin reflects on his imperfections and his public criticism on it. Franklin told the AP the song was cathartic and that he once worried it would end his career. “Gospel music is able to handle the raw, unfiltered truth about how ugly and difficult life can be,” he said.

On “It Gets Better,” with Tobe Nwigwe, Franklin said at the listening party: “That song was my attempt to find a space to talk about mental health. I’ve had my own journey with anxiety and depression.” He also said, “Living up to the religious standards can create psychological trauma,” and recalled that in his childhood church, young women could be publicly shamed for getting pregnant while the men involved faced no comparable accountability. “Can you imagine the trauma?” he asked.

Davido is on “Hope In You,” and Karen Clark Sheard of the Clark Sisters is on the live “Thank You for Everything.” The AP singles out the live “Welcome In,” in which Franklin describes feeling forgotten by God at times while expressing gratitude for God’s steadfast presence. He said the sound of Black church music changed while he was making the album. “The Black church culture changed,” he said. “The church got rid of their choirs and the music was in a space that was not my strength.”

Franklin, who is 56 and a 20-time Grammy winner, has no plans to slow down. “The hole that I came from was so deep that whenever I’m around light, I never get tired of feeling the sunlight,” he told the AP.