Jamie MacDonald Had No Plan for Any of This

Last year, Jamie MacDonald was in the middle of singing “A Million Chances” at a small radio event when Tori Kelly appeared in the doorway. It was the first time she had really gotten to share her songs live, and her team hadn’t warned her Kelly would be there. They knew she would panic.

“I’m like, I have to sing in front of Tori Kelly,” MacDonald laughed. Kelly heard her sing the song and tell her testimony, and she told MacDonald it stayed in her head ever since.

A year later, when MacDonald decided to re-release “A Million Chances,” Kelly said she would love to sing on it. Kelly lives in California but was in Nashville, so the two got to record in the same room for a day, which MacDonald said doesn’t always happen with collabs. “Most of us were just sitting there pinching ourselves as we watched her do her thing,” she said. “She just blew us all away.”

The new “A Million Chances” is one of 30 tracks on Jamie MacDonald (The Deluxe Album), which is out now. MacDonald calls Kelly and Lauren Daigle, who also appears on the project, “two heroes of mine,” and said landing them was “something I didn’t even dream for myself.”

It’s a lot for someone who, by her own count, had never played a show a year and a half ago. Her self-titled debut album came out in January, and “Desperate,” “Left It in the River” and “Ain’t No Way” each went to No. 1 at Christian radio. This fall she is playing arenas on Phil Wickham’s tour, and she recently won New Artist of the Year at the Dove Awards.

Ten years hidden

About two years ago, MacDonald was posting on social media roughly once a year. “I wasn’t trying for the artist thing at all,” she said. A label would normally never sign someone with no singing on her Instagram, she pointed out, because nothing about it looked like she wanted to make music.

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She calls the decade before that a hidden season. “It was a time of healing and being hidden for me for the past ten years or even longer, where God was still working out the story and bringing me peace with my story before it was time to tell it.” In her Dove Awards acceptance speech, she talked about waiting tables and recovering from addiction, and about how CeCe Winans’ music helped change her life.

She had tried the Christian label route years earlier and never found where she fit. “I’m doing the same exact style now, but it fits,” she said. “I think it’s God’s timing.” And she doesn’t think she would have felt ready on her own. “If I was waiting till I felt ready, it might have been never.”

The songs have a goal, she said. “God snatched me out of the fire and out of a really dark past. That’s why I have such a passion for souls with my music.”

“Desperate,” her first radio single, was the first time she saw it work. She called it a deeper cry of grief, a song she needed, and the response told her plenty of other people did too. “Suddenly I wasn’t walking alone anymore through my grief,” she said. “Music can be medicine.”

“Left It in the River” came out of her baptism. She remembers coming up from the water “shame free and washed clean and delivered,” and she said the song matched that feeling. A lot of people have told her it inspired them to get baptized.

Singing all of it night after night took some practice. Some songs on the album are about things she had never talked about or grieved, and last year there were nights she couldn’t get through them. It’s getting easier now that she can look out and see people singing along as if the songs are theirs. “It’s hard to cry and sing at the same time,” she joked.

There are five — count ’em, five — versions of “Left It in the River” on the deluxe, including a soul version. MacDonald said the extra material is to show where she came from and reflect more of her personal style than just the radio version.

“We gotta give the people the radio version,” she said, “but then I’m like, let’s give a little bit more flavor of where I came from.” Which is why you’ll hear influences from her love of Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Whitney Houston and ’70s soul. The deluxe also adds two new songs, a Daigle version of “Desperate” and a run of acoustic, live and studio-session cuts.

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