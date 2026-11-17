Some artists spend five years between solo records disappearing. Julien Baker spent them everywhere: The Record with boygenius in 2023, Send a Prayer My Way with TORRES in 2025, a guest spot on Turnstile’s remix album NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS. Now Baker is finally making one alone, sort of. This World or The Next arrives Feb. 12 on Matador Records, and it sounds like a call to the old band.

Baker made it with longtime friends and collaborators Matthew Gilliam and Calvin Lauber, and the press release says the goal was “to make a record that captures the spirit of playing music together before any of them had careers in mind.” That means louder and more guitar-driven than Little Oblivions, pulling from the hardcore, emo and indie rock the three of them grew up on.

“It feels like something we’ve been grasping at for a long time,” Baker said. “Making this music, it was like discovering people who spoke your own personal language.”

That’s good news for anyone who first found Baker through the early records, when the songs were mostly a voice, a guitar and a lot of questions about God. Baker grew up in a deeply Christian family in Memphis, and faith has never really left the music. It just refused to get tidy. Back in 2016, with one record out, Baker said: “I never wanted to make K-LOVE type music, but there are some artists that kind of toe the line, like mewithoutYou and Sufjan Stevens.”

“I don’t doubt God,” Baker said five years later. “I am, in fact, certain that there’s something out there, even if it’s just God manifested in the dignity of other human beings.”

We’ll see where this record lands on all that. The first single, “Hound,” is out with a video directed by Joshua Cannon, and the 11-song track list includes “Middle Children,” “Gossamer” and “I Can’t Meet You Where You Are.” Baker wraps a club residency with three nights at Neumos in Seattle starting Nov. 19, and then the old band gets its record on Feb. 12.