In hip-hop, there’s a move everyone recognizes. An artist gets arrested or caught in a scandal, and a statement goes out that he’s “been meeting with his pastor.”

KB has watched that move for most of his career, and he doesn’t entirely mind it.

“I like that people see Jesus as a restorative healer, someone that helps to settle us, recover us,” he told RELEVANT. “But there is also this historical kind of legacy of people using Jesus as a mascot for their own agenda.”

That worry runs through his sixth album, THIS CANNOT BE SOLD. KB, born Kevin Burgess, started writing it at a moment when, he said, “it felt like the gospel was so for sale that it was to your advantage to package what you are doing as either adjacent to Christianity or directly from the heart of Jesus.”

“That’s a historical anomaly,” he said. “By and large, Jesus has historically been a disruptor, one that doesn’t fit well with our marketing campaigns.”

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He borrows a phrase from Dallas Willard for what he was writing against.

“It’s a kind of vampire Christianity that wants Jesus for his blood, but they do not want him for his life,” KB said. “And I felt this strong conviction when I was writing this record that if we are not people that want Jesus for Jesus, then we are people who don’t actually know him. … He’s not calling them to a set of rules. He’s not calling them into a kind of a party that they could get better motion in the society through. He is calling them first to himself.”

KB is careful about who he aims that at. He has spent years in the Christian music industry, touring with CCM and CHH acts, and he says most of the people he’s worked with “really mean what they’re saying.” He’s also wary of the version of himself that came alive being “brutally honest” with people.

“We have not done well with people who have strayed or fallen,” he said. “We often bury our dead instead of restore them. … I don’t want to primarily be the person that is good at pointing out other people’s flaws. I don’t think that that is good for my soul.”

Which is why the warning he cares most about is the one that applies to him.

“I am paid to be spiritual,” KB said. “There’s an assumption that I am as spiritual as my songs make it seem. And then they pay me to come and do that. … And if something public happened where I’m not that guy, they would not pay me anymore. So there’s sort of a connection between my livelihood and my spiritual performance.”

A friend once told him about a pastor who led a large congregation for years while privately confessing to a few trusted people that he didn’t believe in God at all. When someone asked how he kept it up, the pastor’s answer stuck with KB.

“He said, ‘Man, over the years, I just got good at doing God,’” KB said. “And I think that that is a danger that faces those who get paid to speak God good. … In an era of influencers, everyone’s got a platform now. We have run in vain if all we are doing is simply getting engagement, likes and sort of content scores, but we ourselves are far from God.”

He sees the same pressure outside the church, where faith gets pulled into fights it was never meant to referee. And he thinks the algorithm has taught everyone the same lesson.

“What we’ve learned from the algorithm is what sells better than sex is rage,” he said. “The algorithm is not some alien reality that exists outside of us. It is a very dialed-in reading of the desires of the heart of man and women. … If we can all be angry about the same thing and share a common enemy, we almost can unify around that.”

KB calls himself a “black conscious conservative.” He’s “staunchly pro-life,” and he means it “from the womb to the tomb,” something he said caring for aging family members opened his eyes to. Being pro-life, he said, also means valuing “the life of people who do things that make me very angry.”

On immigration, he draws a line between policy, where he thinks Christians can disagree, and principle, where he doesn’t think they can.

“Principally speaking, we are lovers of the foreigner, because the Scripture says that God is a lover of foreigners, including you,” he said. “You are very much so an immigrant in his world, that he has brought close and he has made you a citizen. … There is no viable biblical expression that includes hostility for the well-being of the people who border us.”

His test for all of it comes from Luke 14, where Jesus tells the crowd that anyone who doesn’t hate their own family and even their own life can’t be his disciple.

“Be where you are in the way that God has convicted you. Be all the way there,” KB said. “But at any point of your identity in that place, whether it’s political, racial, national or sports-related, if anything happens in that space where it feels like the movement is starting to go somewhere that Jesus doesn’t like … on those points, you lost my support.”

Under all the outrage, he thinks, is something most commentary misses.

“People are deeply unsettled. People are deeply unsure, deeply uncertain about tomorrow,” he said. “I feel as though there are a lot of Christian leaders that are not picking up on this. And they think that they’re being helpful by adding their voice to whatever everyone else is already saying. … You’re simply an amplification of the echoes that are already out there, but the echoes are scaring us.”

What he wants to offer instead is what he calls “the peace of Christ that surpasses all understanding because it flows from another world,” from “a kingdom that cannot be shaken.”

“Do you realize that empires expire?” he said.

The album’s longest stretch on any one idea is a skit called “No Feeling Lasts Forever,” built for one specific night: the one where someone is fighting temptation alone. KB designed it to be played front to back until the moment passes. He’s watched friends survive nights like that, including people who “struggled with suicide and self-harm.”

“These thoughts lose their strength over trusting God and resisting what the emotion or the thought is asking them to do,” he said. “If you can make it to the morning, if you can get through the night.”