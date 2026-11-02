Lauren Daigle Has Released Christmas Music, So the Holiday Season Is Officially Open

Every November, somewhere in a secure facility, a team of professionals gently thaws Mariah Carey so she can sing “All I Want for Christmas Is You” for the entire planet. Christian music has its own version of this tradition, and her name is Lauren Daigle.

While nobody has to thaw her—she’s been out here the whole time—this weekend she released two more holiday songs, this time with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band: “Sleigh Ride” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

If you feel like it is too early for this, please know that the paperwork has been filed. Halloween is over, the candy has been marked down to 50 percent, and the Christmas music season has legally begun.

For anyone keeping score at home, this is not a new hobby for her. Daigle’s first Christmas album, Behold, came out in 2016 and climbed to No. 29 on the Billboard 200. It also started a tradition: the Behold Christmas Tour, which returns this December for its 10th annual run. That is the real Mariah comparison. A holiday arrives, and so does Lauren Daigle, with a setlist and a very good coat.

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The new songs are a pair of old favorites with a New Orleans accent. “Sleigh Ride” is the one that has been running through department stores since before you were born, and “Go Tell It on the Mountain” is the spiritual that has been spreading the Good News even longer than that. Preservation Hall brings the brass, the swing, and the general feeling that a very good party has broken out in a church basement. They also joined her last December for a holiday medley at the CMA Country Christmas special, so the chemistry was already on the record.

There is also a business angle, if you like those. It is her first release on Capitol, Interscope and CCMG, which is a lot of letters to put on one sleigh. The songs will come out on a 7-inch vinyl on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, so you can be a person who owns a Christmas record while also being a person who is still full of pie.

And if recorded music is not enough, the 10th annual Behold Christmas Tour opens Dec. 2 at the Ryman in Nashville, with stops in New Orleans and Orlando to follow. It is a beautiful room that was built for exactly this kind of evening, and it will probably smell like cinnamon candles and good intentions.

The thaw has happened, the songs are out, and the season has officially been declared open. Please enjoy your holidays responsibly, which in this case means having “Sleigh Ride” on rotation.