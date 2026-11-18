RAYE is the most-nominated artist at the 2027 Grammys. The British singer picked up 11 nominations this week, including Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope and both Record and Song of the Year for “Where Is My Husband!” Rosalía is next with nine. Both made albums steeped in their faith in God.

The haul ties Beyoncé’s record for the most nominations by a woman in a single year, according to the Associated Press, and it puts RAYE in three of the four biggest categories for the first time. She has never won a competitive Grammy. The ceremony is Feb. 7 in Los Angeles.

She found out surrounded by family and posted the video to Instagram with a caption that was mostly capital letters and crying emoji: “WHAT IS HAPPENING WHAT IS HAPPENING.”

The album behind all those nominations has God all over it.

RAYE grew up in church in Croydon, south London, where her dad led the music and her mom sang in the choir. She drifted, struggled and got sober, and she’s been plain about what brought her back.

“There’s a world in which if I didn’t find faith again, I might not even be here,” she told the BBC. “There’s a lot of demons trying to claw at you and drag you to somewhere you don’t belong, so I’m really grateful I have this faith. It’s honestly pulled me out of a really dark place.”

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That story runs all through This Music May Contain Hope. “Joy,” which she made with her sisters Amma and Absolutely, is a full-throated gospel song, and it borrows from the Psalms to get there. The chorus is Psalm 30:5: “I may cry through the night / But my joy comes in the morning.” Another line is a prayer straight out of Psalm 91: “Cover me with Your feathers, Father / Shelter me with Your wings.”

“Life Boat,” one of her 11 nominated songs, includes the line “Lord, send me a lifeboat.” Gospel choir Flames Collective sings on the record, and when she performed “Joy” on The Late Show this spring, she brought a choir with her.

She told The Times earlier this year where she goes when she’s looking for something to hold onto: “I look for answers in a Bible app, not cruising Instagram.”

Rosalía’s album is up against RAYE’s for Album of the Year. Lux is steeped in Catholic mysticism: It’s sung in 13 languages, with fragments of Latin, Arabic and Hebrew, the cover shows Rosalía in a white nun’s veil, and the songs include “Dios es un stalker” (“God Is a Stalker”) and “Mio Cristo Piange Diamanti” (“My Christ Weeps Diamonds”). She read the lives of female saints from around the world while making it.

“I pray every night before I fall asleep,” Rosalía told The Guardian. “It’s a very personal relationship with God.” She told NPR her grandmother “was the one who put me into God.”

The Grammys are Feb. 7. “Joy,” as RAYE sings it, comes in the morning.