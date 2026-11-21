Sufjan Stevens has more than 100 Christmas songs, and now he has a holiday of his own.

On Dec. 10, 130 independent record stores in 14 countries will host “Sufmas Day,” a day of listening parties celebrating Worst Christmas Ever!, the best-of collection he released earlier this month. Stevens announced the event this week with an interactive map on a new Sufmas Day site.

Every participating store will play the album. Visitors can enter to win a tote bag, pick up a free Sufjan gift-tag sticker sheet with any Sufjan purchase and spin a digital “Wheel of Christmas” for a chance to buy a limited 7-inch of “On This Christmas (It Only Gets Better),” his first new Christmas song in 15 years.

Some stores are going further. According to the site, select shops will host singalongs, DIY ornament and gift-wrapping stations, and toy, food and clothing drives.

Can’t make it to a store? The online version includes a digital spin of the Wheel of Christmas for discounts from his label, Asthmatic Kitty, and a Worst Christmas Ever! Yule log watch party.

Stevens’ Songs for Christmas box set came out in 2006 and Silver & Gold followed in 2012, mixing banjo-and-glockenspiel carols with originals about loneliness and grace. Worst Christmas Ever! pulls the best of them into one place, plus the new single.

The store map is live now, and Asthmatic Kitty says more details are coming on its socials before Dec. 10.