Tidal is about to get a lot smaller, on purpose.

Starting Dec. 9, the music streaming service will begin removing every track made entirely by AI, Tidal Music lead Robert Anderson announced on X this week. That’s about 29 million songs, all of them gone by the start of the new year. After that, Tidal expects to reject 80,000 to 85,000 fully AI-generated uploads a day.

Songs made with some help from AI tools will still be allowed. Songs a machine generated from start to finish won’t, and Tidal says it will turn away any track whose metadata identifies it as fully AI-made.

The company tried a softer approach first. Earlier this year, Tidal labeled AI tracks and stopped paying royalties on them. The uploads kept coming.

“43% of tracks distributed to us in the last 90 days have been detected as AI-generated,” Anderson wrote. “Something more drastic needs to be done.”

Nearly half of everything sent to Tidal in three months came from a machine. And almost nobody was listening to it.

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On December 9, we’ll begin removing all wholly AI-generated tracks from our catalog, and you’ll see them completely gone by the beginning of the year. This will result in the deletion of 29 million songs, and the estimated rejection of 80-85,000 songs per day. — rsa (@rsa) November 24, 2026

“We believe this will resonate with both artists and listeners alike, as 96% of all AI-generated songs receive zero plays at all,” Anderson wrote.

In a statement, Tidal said the issue is what all that volume does to everyone else on the platform.

“It’s true that not all songs catch on immediately, and artists should have time to build their fanbases,” the company said. “But this situation is different — at this scale, the authentic music and artists that Tidal subscribers are looking to listen to and discover get buried.”

Nobody else this size has gone this far. Bandcamp is the only other platform that bans music made wholly or substantially by AI. Spotify has said it will keep “slop and spam” out of its recommendations, shortly after announcing it would let users remix and cover songs with AI tools. Deezer is adding a toggle to hide AI music, and Apple Music and YouTube Music label it.

The decision also comes from an unexpected place. Tidal is owned by Block, Jack Dorsey’s company, which laid off 4,000 of its 10,000 employees at the start of the year and credited the cuts to AI.

Anderson ended his thread with an invitation to the rest of the industry: “We are the first DSP [streaming service] to do so, and we encourage our peers to follow suit.”

The deleting starts Dec. 9.