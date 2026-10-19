Nathan Fielder’s 3-Hour Elizabeth Holmes Documentary Just Had the Biggest Doc Opening in 20 Years

Picture the pitch: a nearly three-hour documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, directed by the guy from Nathan For You, in actual theaters.

It opened to $15 million.

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything did that on only 855 screens, which makes it the biggest documentary opening in North America since Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004. (Granted, that comparison leaves out concert films. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour opened to $92.8 million in 2023.)

A24 says the film had more than 2,000 sold-out screenings over its opening weekend. More than 70% of the crowd was under 35. It holds a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 99 on Metacritic.

For scale, the weekend’s No. 1 movie, Street Fighter, opened to $51 million worldwide and reportedly cost $82 million to make. You Can See Everything reportedly cost less than $7 million.

Fielder, who made his name with Comedy Central’s Nathan For You and HBO’s The Rehearsal, and Oppenheim made it in secret over three years. Fielder spent more than a month with Holmes, her partner Billy Evans and their two young children in her final days before she reported to federal prison. Holmes, the Theranos founder, was convicted of defrauding investors in 2022.

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Reviews say the film keeps you guessing who to trust, and that includes the filmmakers. They also say it doesn’t drag, despite the runtime. The film is truly unique: compelling, unexpected, laugh-out-loud funny, thought-provoking and deeply layered.

Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends at Rentrak, told the Associated Press that nobody saw the numbers coming.

“Everybody underestimated the movie, because on paper this is like, wait, a three-hour documentary?” Dergarabedian said. “But [Fielder] is a huge draw, and he has a huge following on social media, and then Elizabeth Holmes is just a character that you couldn’t even make up.”

“It’s stranger than fiction,” Dergarabedian said, “and that’s really compelling.”

Now, before you take your church small group: Do know it’s rated R for language and some male nudity that comes out of nowhere. You’ve been warned.