Post-fight interviews in the UFC tend to follow a script: thank the coaches, call out the next opponent, maybe ask the boss for a bonus. UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison, still catching her breath after the biggest win of her career, had something else to say.

Harrison submitted Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke at 1:29 of the fourth round at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 14. Nunes, a former two-division champion Joe Rogan called “the greatest woman fighter of all time” on the broadcast, was fighting for the first time in more than three years. Harrison was coming back too. She hadn’t fought in 17 months and had neck surgery in January.

In the cage with Rogan, Harrison was emotional. “I think I’m still in shock, Joe,” she said. “I just want to say that, listen, if I had won tonight, amazing. If I had lost tonight, okay. If I never won a gold medal, none of it really matters because Jesus plus nothing is everything.”

“So, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” she said. “I pray for everyone who doesn’t know him, and you hear me right now, that you come to have a relationship with him, because it’s a peace that you’ll never understand until you have him in your life.”

Harrison has been winning for a long time. She has two Olympic gold medals in judo, from 2012 and 2016, won the PFL lightweight title twice and is now 4-0 in the UFC. Rogan asked her what the comeback felt like.

“It feels surreal. I think sometimes I can’t believe my life, Joe,” she said. “I was sexually abused at a young age, and statistically I’m not supposed to be here. So, to go from that, if you had told me at 6 years old, this would be my life. If you told me at 16 years old, this would be my life, I wouldn’t believe you. And I’m just really grateful. I’m humbled.”

Whether she fights again is an open question. Harrison is 36, and the cut to 135 pounds has been brutal for her. “I’ve got a lot of decisions to make when I get home,” she said. “Every time I make weight, I say never again. So, we’ll see.”

Her last words in the cage went to her kids. “Tyler and Emmery, I love you,” she said. “Mama’s coming home with some gold.”