NBA Players Are Doing a 12-Day Preseason Bible Study on Instagram

Preseason is when NBA players are supposed to be talking about conditioning, rotations and roster spots. This year, Toronto Raptors center Trey Jemison is using his Instagram for something else: a 12-day Bible study with a different NBA guest each day.

The series, which Jemison labels “preseason Bible study” in his captions, had reached Day 7 of 12 as of Thursday. So far he has featured CJ McCollum, Luka Garza, Josh Hart, Dwight Howard and his Raptors teammate Malachi Smith, among others. Each reel pairs a guest with a passage.

The format is simple. Jemison introduces his guest in the caption, tags them and lists the verse. McCollum, who is on the Atlanta Hawks, got Proverbs 3:5-6. “My big bro, somebody I truly look up to,” Jemison wrote. Garza got Galatians 6:9, and Jemison called him a “certified bucket getter and elite overall man of GOD.” Hart, introduced as an “NBA CHAMP,” took Isaiah 40:29-31. Howard, “Hall of famer! One of the best to ever do it!” took Ephesians 6.

Several of the picks are about endurance. Galatians 6:9 tells believers not to grow weary in doing good. Isaiah 40:29-31 is about God giving strength to the weary. Psalm 119:71, Smith’s passage, is about what hardship can teach. In a league where a roster spot can disappear overnight, those are not random choices.

Jemison knows the churn. Before signing with Toronto on Aug. 4, he had played for five NBA teams in three seasons, and he won a title with the Knicks in June. Now he is on a two-way deal fighting for time in a crowded frontcourt, and he is spending part of his preseason on this.

People are watching. Hart’s reel has passed 110,000 views and 13,700 likes. Garza’s is near 97,000 views, and McCollum’s is around 46,000. For an account with about 81,000 followers, the guests are clearly widening the audience.

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This isn’t new for him. Jemison has been hosting Bible studies on Instagram since his Lakers days. This time he’s handed the mic to friends, and they are showing up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Jemison (@tallt_23)