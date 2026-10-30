Packers’ Josh Jacobs Says His Touchdown Celebration Is an Ode to the Gospel Song “Break Every Chain,” Not His Recent Arrest

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs says the celebration that set off social media after his latest touchdown was a tribute to a gospel song, not a joke about his recent arrest.

In the second quarter of the Packers’ 27-19 win over the Carolina Panthers, Jacobs scored on a 1-yard run and briefly put his hands behind his back while teammates congratulated him. Some viewers watching on television thought he was pretending to be handcuffed. Jacobs said he was modeling the moment after a gospel song called “Break Every Chain.”

“The guys did it with me,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to be a thing that can be perceived a certain type of way. But it’s 2026, and it is what it is.”

It was Jacobs’ second game of the season. He had spent time on the NFL’s commissioner’s exempt list after charges were filed against him in August over a May altercation with his then-girlfriend, who said he threw her to the ground. Last month he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property. He was taken off the list last week and returned to the field, though the league’s investigation is still ongoing.

Jacobs said he talked with receiver Savion Williams and other teammates before his season debut, and they planned two celebrations. After his first touchdown of the season, in a 20-17 loss at Detroit, he went to his knees and raised his arms to thank God. The “Break Every Chain” moment was meant for the next one.

He also said the broadcast cut away early. “It was more to it than that,” Jacobs said. “They stopped showing the celebration after that.”

The NFL’s investigation of Jacobs remains open.