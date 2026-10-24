After the Washington Wizards Lost to the Raptors, They Invited Scottie Barnes Into Their Prayer Circle

In the NBA, the postgame TV interview moves fast. The horn sounds, the star of the night gets steered toward the sideline and a reporter is waiting with a microphone before he’s caught his breath.

After the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 112-102 on Friday, Oct. 23, the microphone was ready. But Scottie Barnes was walking across midcourt with a Gatorade towel over his head, headed for the Wizards’ postgame prayer circle.

A player in the Washington group waved him over. Barnes stepped in among forward Anthony Gill and a handful of Wizards players, and the circle closed around him.

Barnes, Toronto’s 25-year-old forward and a former NBA Rookie of the Year, had just finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Toronto’s TV broadcast, meanwhile, was holding for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

RELEVANT This Week The best of RELEVANT, once a week. Faith, culture and the stories worth your time, in one free email. Email * Join 130,000 readers. Unsubscribe anytime. You’re in. Look for RELEVANT This Week in your inbox.

“He just took off,” one of the Raptors’ broadcasters said as Barnes joined the huddle. “So we’ll wait a minute for him to return.”

A few seconds later, the call caught up to the picture: Barnes was “in the huddle there with the Wizards players, sharing a prayer as the Toronto Raptors come away with this victory.”

When the circle broke, there were hugs all around, and Barnes started back across the floor with the towel around his neck. “Here comes Scottie,” the broadcast said, sending it down to the sideline. The microphone was still waiting.

Gill, in his seventh season with Washington, was one of five finalists for the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award in 2024, which NBA writers give for community service.

He has talked publicly about his faith, too. Sharing the stage with Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac at Liberty University’s convocation in 2024, he told students that people assume an NBA player has “it all figured out.”

“They assume that just because you’ve been blessed with a lot of money, life should be easy,” he said. He also said, “I tell myself I need to be more like Jesus. And what was Jesus? The ultimate servant. So, I serve the people around me.”