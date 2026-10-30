WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham to Theo Von: ‘Nothing You Do Is Going to Separate You From God’s Love and Grace and Forgiveness’

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham told Theo Von on his podcast that nothing a person does or doesn’t do can separate them from God’s love, after Von said he wishes his connection with God were stronger. The conversation is in episode No. 692 of This Past Weekend.

Von said his prayer connection with God is the part of his life he likes most, but that when he gets too busy it can feel disconnected. “I wish my connection was stronger,” he said.

Cunningham answered, “Dude, I feel you,” and said she was saying it for other people listening too: “There’s nothing that you can or can’t do that’s going to separate you from God’s love and grace and forgiveness. Like that’s why Jesus came and died on the cross because he already knew everything you were going to do.”

She added that what comes next is up to the person, who can “educate yourself and read the Bible,” but that “you’re already forgiven.”

She also said she feels most connected when she is “prayed up,” a phrase Von said he likes and hears from a friend all the time.

Earlier in the conversation, Cunningham said she relies on her faith because of what she does for a living.

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“You get a lot of hate, you get a lot of praise,” she said. Faith keeps her stable and “who I am,” she said, and she doesn’t care what people’s opinions are about her “because I’m not living for their praise.”

Von later asked whether the media is unfair to Christians. Cunningham said that depends on perspective, but that she loves seeing more people say they are believers.

“I feel like there’s a revival happening,” she said. She said it can be scary to speak up because people have had bad experiences with church, and that she likes seeing athletes with big platforms be “bold and courageous and come out about Jesus.”

Von said more athletes he has gotten to know in the past four years seem to have faith, and that more of his friends are trying to learn about it too. “We want to have some more religious figures on to talk about stuff on here,” he said.