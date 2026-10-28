Spurs Rookie Tarris Reed Jr. Got Baptized: ‘I Went From Wanting Nothing to do With the Lord to Now Desiring to Live For Him’

San Antonio Spurs rookie Tarris Reed Jr. got baptized days after making his NBA debut, and he posted the video to Instagram under two words: “Jesus Saves.”

Reed, a 23-year-old center, was the No. 26 pick in this year’s draft out of UConn. Denver took him, and San Antonio acquired him in a trade. He debuted on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in a 116-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the caption, Reed wrote that he got home late after his first NBA back-to-back and “got my first real glimpse of just how grueling the 82-game NBA season can be.” On the plane ride, he remembered it was Baptism Sunday at his church. “I texted Pastor Ed, and the rest was history LOL.”

“It’s been on my heart for a while now to be baptized,” Reed wrote. “I wanted to publicly signify my union with Christ and what it means to walk in His grace, mercy, and NEWNESS OF LIFE!” He quoted Romans 6:4: “We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.”

He also wrote about what he sees coming next. “The Lord has placed me in a unique position to help others come to know Christ and experience His life changing power,” he wrote. “To think that I went from wanting nothing to do with the Lord to now desiring to live for Him is something I never could have imagined. I never would have thought my life would look like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRJ (@iamtarrisreed)

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Reed is a St. Louis native who started his college career at Michigan, transferred to UConn after his sophomore year and was the Big East Sixth Man of the Year as a junior. In April, UConn lost the national title game to Michigan, and Reed went to Instagram afterward.

“I’ve been wrestling with God about this all day”, he wrote in a post that week. “Losing the biggest game of my entire basketball career hurts,” he said. “I tend to be a perfectionist, but only Jesus was perfect.”

He wrote that he felt Jesus put it on his heart to go to an Athletes in Action meeting and speak, even though he didn’t want to. He barely had time to prepare, so he told himself he would let the Holy Spirit speak through him. “That night, two of the women’s basketball players got baptized,” he wrote. “It’s not my will, it’s His.”

His October post ended with “All glory to God!”