Quarterback C.J. Stroud is on one of the best runs of his career, and after the Houston Texans’ 26-3 Thursday night win over the Indianapolis Colts this week, he made sure everyone knew who he was crediting for it.

Stroud completed 21 of 27 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, his third straight game with at least three. In his postgame press conference, he started with gratitude.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity to even play in the NFL,” he said. “People probably think I’m crazy for always saying that, but, man, I really did not expect my life to be like this. It’s nothing but the grace of God that I’m sitting up here and to be playing the way that I am.”

A few questions later, a reporter asked whether his outlook comes from what he’s been through. Stroud is coming off two rough seasons, and he didn’t dodge it.

“It makes sense when everybody has faith when everything is going right. That’s not really faith. Faith is what you can’t see,” he said. “I remember being in high school going out to the field by myself and not saying nobody believed in me but they just didn’t see it yet. I saw it in myself and I just kept working, kept grinding.”

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“It’s really a testament on who are you doing it for?” he continued. “I know for myself and I know for a lot of our players, we’re doing it for an audience of one, that’s God.”

“There are a lot of people who can’t relate to me being a big-time super great quarterback but there are a lot of people who can relate to suffering. I think God puts me through seasons and puts me through situations where I can’t handle it but he can, so he gives me the strength and also other people see like dang. If I can maybe lean on God a little more or believe in Jesus that maybe I can get through what I’m going through.”

He wrapped up by quoting Philip Anthony Mitchell, the pastor of Atlanta’s 2819 Church: “Your past can either be a coffin or it can be a classroom. You can learn from it or you can let it bury you.”

“In my life, I’m going to choose my best, whatever I go through, to learn from it and let it be a classroom,” Stroud said.

The Texans are 4-6, two games out of the AFC’s final playoff spot, and host the Baltimore Ravens Nov. 29.