‘We’re All Here Because of God’: Dak Prescott Says the Cowboys’ Open Faith Starts With Their Head Coach

Dak Prescott says the Dallas Cowboys have gotten more open about their faith this season, and it’s no accident.

After Sunday’s comeback win over the Houston Texans, the quarterback agreed with that observation in his postgame press conference. He credited head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

“Credit ‘Schotty’ and his leadership and the way that he’s opened that up,” Prescott said. “That’s who he is. That’s who I am. That’s who a lot of the guys on our team are.”

He said the goal is for it to spread. “Trying to be contagious and understand we’re all here because of God and we’re all here to serve a greater purpose.”

Prescott said the chaplains are part of it. “We’ve got great chaplains in Jonathan and Dr. Evans, and so they’re helping lead that cause.”

He said the same approach applies to how the team responds to results. “We may not always have the answers for it, but we know what God wants us to do in our response, and that’s be the best versions of ourselves, serving Him, serving others and doing it with just pure love.”

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The Cowboys beat the Texans 34-30 in Houston to improve to 2-2. They trailed 16-6 at halftime and were behind 30-27 in the fourth quarter before Prescott led a 74-yard drive in 11 plays. It ended with a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb with 2:15 left. KaVontae Turpin’s 48-yard kickoff return to open the second half had set up the first touchdown of the comeback.

Prescott finished 32 of 45 for 335 yards and a touchdown. Lamb caught 17 passes for 189 yards and passed Drew Pearson for fourth on the Cowboys’ all-time receiving yards list, with 7,914 career yards.

After a loss the week before, Schottenheimer’s stated goal was “find a way to finish.”

He pointed to the locker room afterward. “These guys are a special group of young men that truly do love each other,” he said. “The brotherhood is real.” He called Prescott “flawless in the second half.”

Prescott said what he’s seen on the team starting with his coach is “special.”

“I’ve been through so much in my life,” he said. “God’s always been the reason and, yeah, who I fall back on and my refuge. I can’t thank Him enough and never will be able to thank Him enough.”

Win, lose or draw, he said, the question is the same: what’s the purpose?