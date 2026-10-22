ChatGPT Gets More Than 70 Million Religion Questions a Week

Turns out plenty of people are asking ChatGPT to explain the hard parts of the Bible. OpenAI says it gets more than 70 million religion-related requests every week, according to an analysis it published Oct. 8.

About 22 million of them are about studying religious texts. Another 16 million are about practices, holidays and observance, and 16 million more are about beliefs, meaning and spiritual guidance. The analysis covers September 2025 through September 2026.

Islam accounted for roughly 45% of the requests and Christianity for 34%, with Hinduism at 4%, Judaism at 2% and Buddhism at 1%. Christianity questions spike around Easter. Islam questions spike around Ramadan and Eid al-Adha.

Among the Christianity-related messages, nearly half are about Bible passages and another 13% are about worship, sermons or church practices. OpenAI says people ask ChatGPT to explain difficult passages and find commentaries from within their tradition. The average request sounds a lot more like small group than a debate about whether God exists.

Barna has found that practicing Christians already use AI at work and at home more than most Americans, and nearly half say they’d trust it with their spiritual growth. They use it more than their pastors do, too, and only about 12% of pastors feel ready to guide them on it.

OpenAI is careful to say AI “is not — and should not become — an arbiter of religious truth.” Sam Altman, for his part, has said he’s “very uncomfortable” with people treating AI like a religion.

Whether any of those conversations send someone back to an actual Bible, or an actual church, is something the report doesn’t say.