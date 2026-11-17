Every giant video game launch comes with a mysterious national flu outbreak, and Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to cause the worst one on record. The game arrives Thursday, Nov. 19, and even the guy selling it saw this coming. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told a conference back in April that he expected “a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19.”

Quick note before anybody emails us: nobody here is telling you to play it. GTA has earned every bit of its M rating, but a cultural moment this big is hard to look away from, and the fake sick day economy it has created is very funny.

Brands aren’t even pretending anymore. On Nov. 16, Xbox announced a campaign starring DJ Khaled as “Dr. XBOX,” who diagnoses the world with “Vitamin G deficiency.” Symptoms include controller cramps and late-night gaming dreams. His prescription: “Take. The. Day. Off.”

Fans can generate a personalized doctor’s note on a dedicated website, and Khaled’s instructions for it are very specific: “Put it on your fridge. Show your boss. Send it to your group chat.” The announcement never says the words GTA VI. Sure.

KFC UK and Ireland went further. On Nov. 19, the chain will send a hot-pink 1959 Cadillac convertible through London, driven by a man in a Hawaiian shirt and sunglasses, to hand-deliver what it calls a “one-handed gaming feast” to a limited number of customers. The trunk pops open to reveal a Tenders Bucket, a Tower Burger and a Twister Wrap, among other things. It’s a nod to Cluckin’ Bell, the fake chicken chain inside the GTA games, and KFC is clear that it isn’t an official Rockstar collaboration. Londoners 18 and up can enter through KFC’s competition form, and everyone else in the U.K. gets free delivery through Just Eat from 6 p.m. that night, pending final confirmation.

And then there is one school in England fighting back with the most powerful force known to teenagers: a gift card. St John’s Catholic School & Sixth Form College in Bishop Auckland posted a note on Facebook titled “WANTED: ONE MORE DAY OF PATIENCE,” warning students that skipping class to play, or pulling an all-nighter and showing up too tired to function, would both count as a “mission fail.”

Every student who attends and finishes the school day Thursday gets entered into a drawing for a £65 Amazon voucher, which the school helpfully pointed out is “the equivalent value of a copy of GTA.” Students who couldn’t care less about the game can enter too.

“Your controller will still be there when the bell goes,” the school wrote. “The game will still be downloadable after school.”

Honestly, solid advice for the adults, too. Xbox’s own fine print agrees, sort of: “XBOX is not responsible if your employer doesn’t have a sense of humor.”