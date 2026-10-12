On Oct. 1, an X user asked Grok, Elon Musk’s chatbot, to remove the “fake gods” from an image of Jesus standing among other deities. Grok sent back Jesus alone and replied “Done.”

Then it kept going. It said Jesus “did not qualify” as a fake god and called him “a historical figure with strong contemporary attestation.” And: “I affirm that Jesus is the Son of God and that God raised him from the dead.”

The post went viral. It was later deleted.

Two days later, Sam Altman posted on X that he is “very uncomfortable about people trying to ascribe religious force or a surrender of human judgment to AI models.” He called it “a real safety issue.” The OpenAI CEO, who has 6.3 million followers on X, didn’t name anyone, and he didn’t say what set him off. The post doesn’t mention Grok, Anthropic or the pope.

I am very uncomfortable about people trying to ascribe religious force or a surrender of human judgment to AI models, and think it is a real safety issue. — Sam Altman (@sama) October 3, 2026

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It was a busy week for AI and religion. On Sept. 29, The New York Times reported that Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah has met with religious leaders, including Vatican officials, about whether the company’s Claude models might be conscious or have moral status. Anthropic’s internal document on Claude’s values is known as the “Soul Doc.”

The report said Olah had floated models going to something like Catholic confession to admit mistakes and shape future behavior, and that before a Vatican event in May he urged advisers to the pope to take machine consciousness “more seriously.”

On Oct. 2, Pope Leo XIV told the church to team up with artists to protect human creativity. He said it’s “urgent to distinguish human art from what machines produce” and that there’s “an ontological difference, even before an aesthetic one, between art and what a machine can generate.” His most-quoted line: “Algorithms lack the spark of humanity.” Altman posted the next day.

Dario Amodei, who runs Anthropic, used to work with Altman at OpenAI. And Altman has wandered into this territory before. In a 2023 interview with the Financial Times, he described OpenAI’s products as channels into “magic intelligence in the sky.”

He’s not the only one in the industry pushing back. Jon Barron, a principal research scientist at Google DeepMind, posted on X that he’s “disturbed” by researchers trying to elevate the moral standing of AI systems and urged others to “reject this movement.”

Altman has said he’s “somewhat confused” about whether God exists.