Ted Lasso is going back to Richmond.

Apple has renewed Ted Lasso for a fifth season, the company announced this week. Jason Sudeikis returns as the mustached Kansas football coach turned soccer manager whose answer to most problems is a box of homemade biscuits and a laminated sign that says BELIEVE.

The renewal ends a few months of real uncertainty. Season 4 premiered in August, three years after Season 3 looked like a series finale, and sent Ted back to England to coach a second-division women’s team, the Lady Greyhounds. Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift all returned, and Tanya Reynolds joined as Alice Chilton.

Viewers showed up. The Season 4 premiere drew 296.6 million viewing minutes in the U.S. across its Aug. 4–5 launch, according to Nielsen data Apple shared with Deadline, making it the biggest launch in Apple TV history. On Aug. 5 alone, it was the most-streamed program in the country.

Then the finale aired in early October, and nobody said anything about what came next, including Sudeikis.

“We’ll see. It takes a village,” he told Sam Fragoso on the “Talk Easy” podcast in October. Asked whether he wanted to keep going, he said, “I would like to, yeah. I think it would be fun.” He also said a writers’ room hadn’t started yet.

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Before Season 4, Sudeikis reportedly had a new three-season arc in mind, and Apple’s Eddy Cue suggested the company would gladly keep making the show for years. Apple’s announcement calls it “Apple’s global phenomenon” and says the show is “officially returning back to the pitch,” which is about as much detail as anyone got.

Apple didn’t announce a premiere date, a production start or which cast members are coming back. The first four seasons are streaming on Apple TV.

If you need a refresher before then, here’s the Season 4 trailer:

The sign, presumably, stays up.