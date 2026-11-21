Druski’s megachurch pastor has a trailer, and he enters the sanctuary the only way a man of his stature can: flying in on wires through a cloud of pyrotechnics, with a QR code for giving glowing on the screens behind him.

Collect & Praise, the six-episode Netflix comedy built around the character Druski has been playing in viral skits, lands on Netflix Dec. 1. Mike Epps co-stars as his deacon, and Netflix’s logline is about as subtle as the show: “Faith comes second to fortune as a money-hungry pastor and his unpredictable deacon scheme their way through scandal, chaos, and controversy.”

“I was one of the biggest pastors in the world,” Druski says in the opening voice-over. From there it’s a highlight reel of everything people suspect about prosperity-gospel churches: a baptism in an outdoor fountain, a speedboat parked on the church lawn, a congregation in matching white, pallbearers tumbling at a graveside and the pastor led into a courtroom in a three-piece suit with his hands behind his back. At one point, someone looks at the offering and says, “This does not look like church money.”

Netflix announced the series last month as the first project of Druski’s new multiyear deal with the streamer. He’s coming off hosting Saturday Night Live, and the show was self-funded before Netflix bought it, according to EURweb.

The trailer includes some cursing, so it’s not one to play in the church lobby.