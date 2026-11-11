Indie Moses Sitcom ‘The Promised Land’ Is Moving to Prime Video — We Talk to the Show’s 33-Year-Old Creator

For the last four years, Mitch Hudson has had two jobs. One was assistant director on The Chosen, the Bible series he joined in its first season in 2018. The other was a Moses workplace comedy he was making on the side, with money from friends and crew he recruited between setups.

That comedy, The Promised Land, moves to Prime Video in the U.S. on Nov. 15, the same day as The Chosen season six, distributed by Lionsgate. Season one, which Hudson created, wrote and directed, built its audience on YouTube, where every episode has passed 1 million views and the series has logged more than 150 million impressions.

Wasim No’Mani, who also appears in The Chosen, plays Moses in an Office-style mockumentary about leading a few million people out of Egypt and into a very long camping trip.

The show exists because of a change in Hudson himself, and he is specific about when it happened. It was during filming of The Chosen‘s second season. In the early years of The Chosen, Hudson kept his faith and his art in separate rooms.

“I grew up Christian, but I’m not gonna be a Christian writer or director. That’s just not my thing,” he said. “And then during season two of the show, while we were filming it, I had a big life event, epiphany, come to Jesus, whatever you want to call it. And I was like, if I want to make art, I should probably involve the Lord and make that a part of who I am and what I do.”

A friend had an idea for a Moses show. Hudson wrote the pilot. When his producers, who are also friends, found they had a little money (not much, he says), Hudson started recruiting from the one place he had access to: the crew of a hit Bible series.

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“I was sneaking away, finding crew members in the shadowy corridors of set, just like, ‘Hey, do you wanna help me out with this pilot? I can’t pay you very much, but we can try to make it.’ I was so grateful, because I had been working as a crew member and gotten to know so many people on The Chosen who were then able to come and help me. And I kind of just gave all of it over and was like, all right, if this show happens, it’s God’s. Not to over-spiritualize that, people do that sometimes, but genuinely, I have tried on my own to make stuff. If I’m gonna make this, it’s gonna be with the Lord or it’s not gonna be made, probably.”

The Chosen helped in other ways. The pilot, shot in the fall of 2022 right after The Chosen wrapped its third season, ran on rented wardrobe and props from the series’ own stock.

“The producers were so kind to me because I had been working with them. They were like, ‘As long as it comes back undamaged and you get insurance in case it does get damaged, you can use our tents and you can use our props.’ And so we did. It’s actually funny, I have Moses’s prop staff right here. The Chosen owned it until the end of season seven, and then they gave a few of us who’d been on for the long run of the show one prop from the show that we could take home. I said, ‘I know exactly what I want.'”

Another piece of advice came from Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen‘s creator, on set during that same stretch.

“He said, ‘I love what you’re doing, and I think it’s a really great idea.’ And he gave me advice I’ve tried to hold on to ever since. He said, you need to meet the faith audience where they are and then push them. You can’t come out of the gate like, ‘I’m gonna do something that’s never been done in faith.’ It can’t just be radical. You’re either with it or you’re not. You have to meet the audience where they are and encourage them into a new direction. And that new direction for The Promised Land is into humor, which is always scary for faith, because usually the joke is on faith. It’s not usually with faith. That’s what makes our show a little bit different.”

Hudson has a test for where the line falls, and he applies it to every joke.

“My line is usually just: what is the joke about? Is it a joke that would make less of God or the things that are in the Bible? Or is it a joke that is poking at what people are like? I essentially put every single joke in the show into that second category. The joke is never on the Lord. The joke is never on the idea of faith. The joke is never, ‘How could someone believe this? This is crazy.’ The joke is all about what people are like in these situations.”

The platform change to Prime Video comes with a trade-off. Season one is leaving YouTube.

“I’ve loved that we’ve been freely available, but having season one focused on Prime helps us get a little more placement as a TV show, especially in people’s minds when they see it on a streamer. And that is a big part of helping us get season two out.”

Season two, shot in Morocco, is nearly done but has no release date. Hudson has a hope for the weeks ahead: on Prime, the show will sit next to a season of The Chosen he expects to hit hard.

“I worked on all of that. It is going to be such a great season of The Chosen, but it’s also going to be so emotional that I kind of hope people watch The Promised Land on Prime as a palette cleanser. Watch every episode of The Chosen as soon as it drops, and then in between, settle in with a little bit of The Promised Land. That’s the hope, at least.”

He has even floated a graphic for the show’s social pages of Moses holding out a tissue box.

His larger plan — five seasons and about 40 episodes of The Promised Land with a feature film in the middle — depends on viewers, Hudson says. The show is still independent, essentially him and a small team, with Lionsgate as distribution partner.

“We’re not a crowdfunded show, but we are a crowd-supported show, if that makes sense. When season one comes out on Prime, everyone goes to Prime and they watch the episodes. Even if they’ve seen them before, they rewatch them. Literally, if the people show up, we can keep making it.”