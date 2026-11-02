Jim O’Heir and Zachary Levi Are Starring in a New Comedy About a Pastor Working the Grocery Store Checkout

Shelf Life, a new comedy from the producers of The Promised Land, follows a pastor who loses his pulpit and ends up working at a grocery store. Jim O’Heir (Parks and Recreation) and Zachary Levi (Shazam!) lead the cast, and the series is set to premiere exclusively on the Angel platform in 2027.

Shelf Life is created, written and directed by Brian Cates and produced by Milk & Honey Studios. It is currently in production. The premise is a former pastor who is kicked out of the pulpit takes a job at a local grocery store, where he realizes his calling to care for others can’t be shelved while surrounded by quirky coworkers. The cast also includes Wesam Keesh, Donna Biscoe, Tommy Woodard, Jonathan Charles, Leilany Celeste, Jazelle Villanueva and Brittany Visser. Richie Johns produces.

Mitch Hudson, an executive producer on the series, shared the news on Instagram. “It’s official – I’m executive producing a comedy series starring Jim O’Heir and Zachary Levi!” he wrote. He said Cates has “an incredible vision” as creator and director, that his business partner Johns is leading the producing team, and that Milk & Honey Studios is adding “another comedy show to our lineup” with Angel as a partner. “More info coming soon!” he added.

Cates said he has spent 20 years working in the faith and comedy space and believes “if you make people laugh, you can make people listen.” He described the show as something families can watch together, “genuinely funny, but also honest about life, faith, failure and second chances.” The message, he said, is that “we all reach moments when we think we’ve passed our expiration date. But God isn’t finished with us yet.”

O’Heir said that with Shelf Life “you come for the laughs, but you end up genuinely caring about these people.”