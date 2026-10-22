Airbnb Says Hosts Can No Longer Make You Do Chores Before Checkout

Nothing says “relaxing getaway” quite like paying a cleaning fee and then being assigned the cleaning.

That’s why Airbnb announced a new house rules policy that takes effect Nov. 20, and it bans hosts from requiring checkout chores that take real time or effort or that a cleaner would normally handle. Stripping the beds, taking trash off-site and washing and putting away the dishes are out. Asking you to put used dishes in the sink, gather used towels or sort trash into indoor bins is still fine.

Airbnb told Euronews that house rules had become “confusing, onerous and hard to manage.” The redesign gives hosts seven standard rules to choose from: maximum overnight guests, quiet hours, events, pets, smoking, commercial photography and locking up at checkout. Hosts can add their own “reasonable” requests on top of that, and all of it now shows up on the listing page, in the trips tab and in reservation reminders.

Requests that break the policy get highlighted for the host, who can fix them or appeal. If it stays unresolved, guests may see an alert on the listing that says “includes cleaning requests.” There are exceptions. Airbnb says it can be reasonable to ask guests to use an animal-proof trash container in bear country.

Guests still have to follow the house rules. They just don’t have to spend the last hour of the trip auditioning for housekeeping.