Bring Your Bible and Your Shotgun: Meet the Most Florida Church Plant Ever

Sunday services at TruLife Church of Ocala’s newest campus come with a soundtrack of shotguns going off in the distance. Some attendees bring their own and check them at a rack by the door, the way other congregations check strollers.

The campus is called BlackJack, like the range it meets at: Blackjack Sporting Clays, a shooting facility in Sumterville, Fla. The facility’s owners came up with the idea and asked pastor Michael Kirby about starting a church plant on the property. Kirby has a handy comparison for the place, which has four courses and a cart. “You rent a golf cart and you drive around and shoot clays at all the different posts,” he said. “It’s like playing golf, but you’re playing with a shotgun.” So it’s golf, but the clubs go off.

The sanctuary, loosely speaking, is a pavilion enclosed in thick, clear plastic, with mobile air conditioners keeping the cool air in and the wooded views visible. An 80-inch TV and a full sound system play Kirby’s prerecorded sermon three weeks a month, so three Sundays out of four the preacher arrives by screen. He or another TruLife pastor preaches live once a month, and Kirby’s daughter-in-law, Taylor Kirby, leads worship. Seating is about 40.

The church held a soft opening a couple of months ago and had its official launch on Sunday, Oct. 25, with Kirby preaching and a picnic lunch afterward. The day before, during a national competitive shooting event at the facility, volunteers handed out flyers and went door to door in the neighborhood, which is outreach with an unusually loud backdrop.

The target audience is the person who came to shoot. “We are hoping to attract unchurched people who are coming to BlackJack to do some shooting,” Kirby said. “Maybe they wouldn’t want to go to your typical church, but they decide they could go over here under the pavilion and hang out.” Evangelism by proximity, in other words: set up next to the people with the shotguns and hope they wander over.

Some of them already have noticed the music. Kirby says shooters have told him they can hear the worship from the service, and he is counting on it. “They might not come inside yet, but they’ll be out there worshipping in the middle of the grass,” he said. The worship set, it turns out, doubles as the range’s ambient soundtrack.