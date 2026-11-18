Every movie theater has a rule against outside food, and every movie theater has a guy in row F unwrapping something in foil the second the lights go down. Chipotle has decided to pick a side.

The chain is releasing the “Sneak It In” hoodie, an oversize sweatshirt with a secret insulated, zippered pocket built to keep a burrito warm and out of sight. “Made so no one can tell there’s a burrito in your pocket,” the product description reads, adding that the hoodie lets you “easily sneak it into the movies, or wherever.”

Chipotle announced it on Instagram with a caption that sounds like a friend who caught you in the act: “saw u sneaking burritos into the movies so we made a hoodie to help u out.” The photos commit to the bit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipotle (@chipotle)

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The hoodie costs $53, runs from small to XXL and comes in three colors: No Burrito Here Brown, Got the Goods Gray and Nothing to See Here Black. Chipotle also says to check your pockets, because “you might just find a burrito buck in there.”

Listen, nobody here is telling you to smuggle carnitas past a 17-year-old working concessions. Plenty of theaters still ban outside food, and that kid is just trying to get through a Saturday double feature. But a fast-food chain designing actual merch around the crime its customers were already committing is a pretty great move.

The hoodie drops Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. PT on Chipotle’s merch site as a limited run. Bowls, presumably, are still on their own.