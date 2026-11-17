Your playlist will tell on you. Ask Donnie Wahlberg.

The New Kids on the Block singer and Blue Bloods star posted a 30-second video from an airplane seat: headphones on, chin in his hand, eyes welling up. “I didn’t plan on only listening to worship music,” the words on the screen said, “then God.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg)

His caption said if someone had described his playlist to him two years ago, Wahlberg wrote, he’s “not sure I would have believed you.” Then: “But when He has your heart, renewal happens. I love you! Jesus loves you more!”

It’s the latest in a pretty remarkable stretch for him. Wahlberg was baptized in August, which RELEVANT covered at the time, and in October he thanked Jesus after the plane he was on skidded off a runway at the Las Vegas airport, writing that “God covered us.” This one is just a guy in a plane seat, having a moment.