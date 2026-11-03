‘Mogging’ Is Collins Dictionary’s 2026 Word of the Year

Your friend’s sourdough mogs the loaf you spent all weekend proving. That sentence now has a dictionary’s blessing, because Collins Dictionary has named “mogging” its Word of the Year for 2026.

Collins defines it as “outperforming or outshining someone or something, which can mean making them look inferior in appearance, confidence or status.” The word is believed to be short for AMOG, “alpha male of the group.” It started around 2016 in bodybuilding culture, where it named the most physically dominant guy in the gym, then turned into a verb and made the rounds in the manosphere.

It’s everywhere now and mostly used with tongue firmly in cheek, which is the only way anyone should use a word that started as a locker-room pecking order.

Carspreading made Collins’ list, which is what they call carmakers building vehicles longer, wider and heavier with every new model. SUVs were well over half of new car sales in 2025, and the parking bays are feeling it. The job market contributed ghost job, an opening posted by an employer with no plan to hire anyone. Collins cites a UK study finding that around a third of advertised roles fit the description, so if your applications keep disappearing into the void, that may be part of why.

The lighter entries were friendslop, low-budget indie games built for playing with friends, and fricy, fruity plus spicy, as in pineapple and mango hot sauces. Bixie is the haircut between a bob and a pixie that Zendaya, Jessie Buckley and Helen Mirren have worn. Then there is P(doom), the percentage chance someone thinks AI brings about the collapse of human civilization, which is a strange thing to find on the same list as a haircut and a hot sauce.

Collins writer Rachel Quin said much of the shortlist felt like one big mogging contest, with everything competing to be bigger, hotter and more dramatic than whatever came before. Her takeaway for the year is that resilience and a little fun may be the way through.

Somewhere, a sourdough loaf is winning.