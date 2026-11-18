The Desirable Truth is one of those Instagram accounts that stops strangers on the street and asks them about dating. Its newest viral clip started the usual way. The host walked up to a 6-foot-9, 23-year-old man in overalls on a packed nightlife strip and asked him how easy it is to get women at that height.

He shook his head. “That’s not my desire,” he said. “My desire is to glorify Jesus Christ.”

The host asked him to say it again. He did.

The video has more than 1 million likes and 25,000 comments since it posted this week. Asked how he discovered God, he said, “Because he’s the purest form of love,” and then kept going:

“When you figure out you have a cross that’s so heavy you can’t carry by yourself. You gotta wake up every morning, you gotta look yourself in the mirror … And you realize there’s a greater power that’s allowing you to look yourself in the mirror and love you, and love those around you, like unconditionally, like he has, day in and day out.”

He said it probably clicked “when I left home, started living on my own,” but that “it’s a journey for everybody.”

RELEVANT This Week The best of RELEVANT, once a week. Faith, culture and the stories worth your time, in one free email. Email * Join 130,000 readers. Unsubscribe anytime. You’re in. Look for RELEVANT This Week in your inbox.

“You gotta pick up your cross every morning, whatever you struggling with, brother,” he said. “And I know it get a little heavy for you. And guess what? You’re not by yourself carrying it. He is. I promise you that, bro.”

Then the host pushed back: If you’re a follower of Christ, why put yourself in an environment like this?

“I used to think like that too,” he said. “But you know God in the Bible, he hung out with the prostitutes and the gamblers.”

“Wait, wait,” the host said. “Jesus hung out with prostitutes? And gamblers?”

“Yeah. And he preached the Gospel to them, and he changed their hearts.”

He said he was out with his teammates. “Just because you in the environment don’t mean you have to take part in what’s happening.”

The host tried one more angle: When he sees a woman out there in a provocative outfit, does he think he can preach the Gospel to her?

“Read the truth,” he said. “You start to be able to recognize the truth in others. You can hear somebody’s hurt within five minutes of talking to them, once you start reading the truth.”

The two ended with a handshake and a “God bless you, brother.”

Watch the full exchange: