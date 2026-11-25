In November 2016, Wanda Dench sent a text inviting her grandson to Thanksgiving dinner. He’d changed his number. The text went to Jamal Hinton, a 17-year-old high school student in Arizona who had never met her.

After a few messages and a swapped selfie made it clear they were strangers, Hinton asked if he could still get a plate. Dench’s reply has been screenshotted ever since: “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do … feed everyone.”

He came. Then he came back the next year, and the one after that.

Ten years later, their friendship is getting a movie. Dench told The Arizona Republic that she and Hinton have signed the rights to their story to Lifetime for a film currently titled The Thanksgiving Grandma. Producer Jack Leslie is aiming to start filming in early 2027 and release it next November, and screenwriter Glen Dolman recently spent a weekend at Dench’s home getting to know them.

Hinton shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the two of them.

“Very excited to officially be in business with Lifetime!” he wrote. “They believe in our story, and it truly feels like we’re in the best hands as we take this next step.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Jamal (@jamalhinton12)

Hollywood has knocked before. Leslie first approached Dench in 2018 while he was at Netflix, which announced its own version in 2021. That one fell through when the company downsized.

This time, the plan is to tell more than the texts. “They did tell us right up front that it’s based on our story,” Dench said. “It’s going to be more of how we’ve supported each other throughout the 10 years.”

There’s a lot of that to tell. In April 2020, Dench’s husband, Lonnie, who had been at the table every year, died after contracting COVID-19. That November, Hinton and his girlfriend, Mikaela, still showed up for a smaller, early dinner with an empty chair and a lit candle at the head of the table.

Lonnie had always said grace. That year, Wanda did.

“Thank you for all the blessings, and thank you so much for having Lonnie in my life,” she prayed. “I miss him, but I know he’s in a good place. So to everybody here, I love you and have a wonderful Thanksgiving. Amen.”

The movie is due out next November. Hinton already knows where he’ll be eating.