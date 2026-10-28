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Yes, You Need to Watch Kirk Franklin Dance Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel
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Yes, You Need to Watch Kirk Franklin Dance Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

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October 28, 2026

Kirk Franklin did not walk through The Jennifer Hudson Show’s spirit tunnel. He worked it.

The Jennifer Hudson Show posted the walk to Instagram with one caption: “Show off those moves @kirkfranklin!”

He was there to promote his new album, I Am What I Am, which comes out Friday, Oct. 30.

It’s his 14th solo album, and he’s a 20-time Grammy winner. His song with Karen Clark Sheard, “Thank You For Everything,” is already out. It made its live TV debut at the 41st Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

At a listening party in Atlanta on Oct. 12, according to Hot 100.9, Franklin said, “I’ve never done a double album before.” He described the TobyMac collaboration “It Gets Better” as “my attempt to find a space to talk about mental health,” and added, “I’ve had my own journey with anxiety and depression.”

He also talked about changes in the Black church. “The Black church culture changed,” he said. “The church got rid of their choirs and the music was in a space that was not my strength.”

He had advice for emerging artists, too. “Start off very true and build your audience slow,” he said. “Don’t ride the trends because you don’t know when they’re coming.”

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